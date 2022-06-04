Advertisement
Movies
June 4, 2022 / 8:58 AM

Sarah Silverman to co-star with Bradley Cooper in Netflix movie 'Maestro'

By Karen Butler
1/5
Sarah Silverman to co-star with Bradley Cooper in Netflix movie 'Maestro'
Sarah Silverman has joined the cast of "Maestro," starring Sarah Silverman. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Comedian Sarah Silverman has signed on to co-star in the Netflix film Maestro.

The streaming service said Friday she will join previously announced ensemble members Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke.

Advertisement

The role that Silverman will play was not specified.

Cooper co-wrote the script with Josh Singer and is on board to direct. This will mark his second effort behind the camera following A Star is Born.

"Maestro tells the complex love story of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, a story that spans over 30 years -- from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons," a synopsis said.

Cooper is working closely with the Bernstein family and estate on the project.

No release date has been announced.

Silverman's credits include Ralph Breaks the Internet, Marry Me, The Bob's Burgers Movie, I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman and History of Swear Words.

Advertisement

Read More

'Valley View' stars say Disney sitcom offers rare glimpse at villains' family ties Maya Rudolph plays jilted billionaire in 'Loot' trailer Scarlett Estevez proud of the Latinx representation in 'Ultra Violet' Hugh Bonneville: Robert has 'existential crisis' in latest 'Downton' drama

Latest Headlines

'Love & Gelato' trailer brings Jenna Evans Welch novel to life
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Love & Gelato' trailer brings Jenna Evans Welch novel to life
June 3 (UPI) -- "Love & Gelato," a romantic comedy based on the Jenna Evans Welch book, is coming to Netflix in June.
Mark Rylance prefers lesser-known historical characters like 'Phantom'
Movies // 1 day ago
Mark Rylance prefers lesser-known historical characters like 'Phantom'
LOS ANGELES, June 3 (UPI) -- Mark Rylance tells UPI why he prefers to play historical figures you may not have seen, like Maurice Flitcroft in "The Phantom of the Open," rather than celebrities.
Movie review: 'Hustle' is a slam dunk for Adam Sandler
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Hustle' is a slam dunk for Adam Sandler
LOS ANGELES, June 2 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler's sports drama "Hustle" doesn't reinvent the underdog movie, but it's a rousing example of the genre at its best.
Beavis and Butt-Head meet smarter selves in 'Do the Universe' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Beavis and Butt-Head meet smarter selves in 'Do the Universe' trailer
June 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe" on Thursday. The film premieres June 23 with a new series coming this fall.
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' coming to Disney+ in June
Movies // 1 day ago
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' coming to Disney+ in June
June 2 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," a Marvel film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, will begin streaming on Disney+ in June.
'The Princess' trailer: Joey King fights to save her royal family
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Princess' trailer: Joey King fights to save her royal family
June 2 (UPI) -- "The Princess," an action comedy film starring "The Kissing Booth" actress Joey King, is coming to Hulu in July.
'Anything's Possible' trailer: Billy Porter directs LGBTQ teen rom-com
Movies // 1 day ago
'Anything's Possible' trailer: Billy Porter directs LGBTQ teen rom-com
June 2 (UPI) -- "Anything's Possible," a new film directed by "Pose" star Billy Porter, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in July.
Owen Wilson's 'Secret Headquarters' to skip theaters for Paramount+ premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Owen Wilson's 'Secret Headquarters' to skip theaters for Paramount+ premiere
June 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ said its upcoming family flick, "Secret Headquarters," will skip theaters and go straight to the streaming service in August.
Chris Hemsworth says 'Furiosa' has started filming
Movies // 2 days ago
Chris Hemsworth says 'Furiosa' has started filming
June 2 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth announced on Twitter that his "Mad Max" prequel, "Furiosa," has begun filming.
Lena Dunham's 'Sharp Stick' set for initial release in late July
Movies // 2 days ago
Lena Dunham's 'Sharp Stick' set for initial release in late July
June 1 (UPI) -- Writer and director Lena Dunham's newest creation, Sharp Stick, will be released in theaters July 29, independent distributor Utopia announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62
'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62
Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Keke Wyatt gives birth to 11th child: 'Our miracle baby boy'
Keke Wyatt gives birth to 11th child: 'Our miracle baby boy'
'The Real' hosts celebrate, shed tears during final episode
'The Real' hosts celebrate, shed tears during final episode
Jennifer Lopez to be honored at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jennifer Lopez to be honored at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement