Sarah Silverman to co-star with Bradley Cooper in Netflix movie 'Maestro'

1/5

Sarah Silverman has joined the cast of "Maestro," starring Sarah Silverman. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Comedian Sarah Silverman has signed on to co-star in the Netflix film Maestro. The streaming service said Friday she will join previously announced ensemble members Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke. Advertisement

The role that Silverman will play was not specified.

Cooper co-wrote the script with Josh Singer and is on board to direct. This will mark his second effort behind the camera following A Star is Born.

"Maestro tells the complex love story of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, a story that spans over 30 years -- from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons," a synopsis said.

Cooper is working closely with the Bernstein family and estate on the project.

No release date has been announced.

Silverman's credits include Ralph Breaks the Internet, Marry Me, The Bob's Burgers Movie, I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman and History of Swear Words.