May 31, 2022 / 10:33 AM

'Maestro' photos: Bradley Cooper plays conductor Leonard Bernstein

By Annie Martin
"Maestro," a new film directed by and starring Bradley Cooper as conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Maestro.

The streaming service shared photos for the biopic Monday featuring Bradley Cooper as conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein.

The photos depict Bernstein (Cooper) at different ages, including an elderly version. Carey Mulligan also appears as Bernstein's wife, Felicia Montealegre.

Maestro explores Bernstein's life and his marriage to Montealegre. The conductor and composer, who died at age 72 in 1990, was best known for the musical West Side Story.

Jeremy Strong, Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke also star.

Maestro is written by Cooper and Josh Singer and directed by Cooper. The film marks Cooper's first project as director since his Oscar-winning film A Star is Born.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Maestro.

