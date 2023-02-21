Netflix adapting Harlan Coben's 'Fool Me Once' as a miniseries

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Best-selling novelist Harlan Coben said another one of his books is being adapted as a Netflix miniseries.

"Thrilled to announce FOOL ME ONCE will be an 8-episode Netflix Original series starring @michkeegan @RCArmitage @adeelakhtar1234, Joanna Lumley, @EmmettScanlan -- from the same creative team that brought you THE STRANGER, SAFE & STAY CLOSE," Coben tweeted Monday.

Michelle Keegan will play the mother of a young child struggling to move on after the murder of her husband (Richard Armitage).

Joanna Lumley, Emmett J. Scanlan, Dino Fetscher and Adeel Akhtar are co-starring.

"Can't wait to return to Manchester to the world of Harlan Coben. Last time I saw Joanna Lumley was at St Paul's cathedral for a carol concert. We had tea with the vicar... I struggled to keep a straight face," Armitage tweeted.