Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 21, 2023 / 8:36 AM

Netflix adapting Harlan Coben's 'Fool Me Once' as a miniseries

By Karen Butler
1/3
"The Stranger" and "Stay Close" star Richard Armitage is set to star in another Harlen Coben adaptation for Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"The Stranger" and "Stay Close" star Richard Armitage is set to star in another Harlen Coben adaptation for Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Best-selling novelist Harlan Coben said another one of his books is being adapted as a Netflix miniseries.

"Thrilled to announce FOOL ME ONCE will be an 8-episode Netflix Original series starring @michkeegan @RCArmitage @adeelakhtar1234, Joanna Lumley, @EmmettScanlan -- from the same creative team that brought you THE STRANGER, SAFE & STAY CLOSE," Coben tweeted Monday.

Michelle Keegan will play the mother of a young child struggling to move on after the murder of her husband (Richard Armitage).

Joanna Lumley, Emmett J. Scanlan, Dino Fetscher and Adeel Akhtar are co-starring.

"Can't wait to return to Manchester to the world of Harlan Coben. Last time I saw Joanna Lumley was at St Paul's cathedral for a carol concert. We had tea with the vicar... I struggled to keep a straight face," Armitage tweeted.

Advertisement

Production is already underway in England.

"Harlan is a master of twists and turns that are impossible to predict, which is what makes adapting his books for television impossible to resist! Fool Me Once is no different, we're incredibly excited to bring the story to life with an all-star cast," producers Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee said in a joint statement.

Read More

Sadie Laflamme-Snow drawn to rich mother-daughter relationships of 'Way Home' David Gyasi, Andrew Gower: 'Carnival Row' mirrors real-world troubles 'Wolf Pack:' Wildfires, troubled teens lure Sarah Michelle Gellar back to horror Ana Gasteyer: 'American Auto' a goofball workplace comedy laced with social criticism

Latest Headlines

'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
TV // 5 hours ago
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Figure skaters and commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir discuss their cameo on Tuesday's "Night Court" which they say captures the spirit of their friendship in comedically heightened versions.
Jonathan Majors talks about the MCU, Michael B. Jordan on 'GMA'
TV // 20 hours ago
Jonathan Majors talks about the MCU, Michael B. Jordan on 'GMA'
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- "Creed III" star Jonathan Majors talks about his career ascendancy and his new movies on "Good Morning America."
Sadie Laflamme-Snow drawn to rich mother-daughter relationships of 'Way Home'
TV // 1 day ago
Sadie Laflamme-Snow drawn to rich mother-daughter relationships of 'Way Home'
NEW YORK, Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Sadie Laflamme-Snow says she loves playing Alice in the new time-travel drama, "The Way Home," because the character is more than just a stereotypical "closed-off, grumpy teenager."
Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for Season 4
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed its young-adult adventure drama, Outer Banks, for a fourth season.
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
TV // 2 days ago
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has canceled its long-running, legal-themed series, "Judge Mathis" and "The People's Court."
'Ted Lasso' partners with ice cream brand on new flavor ahead of final season premiere
TV // 3 days ago
'Ted Lasso' partners with ice cream brand on new flavor ahead of final season premiere
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream and the Apple+ Tv show have collaborated on a new flavor based on the character played by Jason Sudeikis.
Tariq follows in father's footsteps in S3 trailer for 'Power Book II: Ghost'
TV // 3 days ago
Tariq follows in father's footsteps in S3 trailer for 'Power Book II: Ghost'
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- In the trailer for Season 3 of "Power Book II: Ghost," Tariq is beginning to follow in his late father's footsteps.
'The Big Door Prize': Chris O'Dowd comedy coming to Apple TV+ in March
TV // 3 days ago
'The Big Door Prize': Chris O'Dowd comedy coming to Apple TV+ in March
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- "The Big Door Prize," a new series created by "Schitt's Creek" writer David West Read and starring Chris O'Dowd, is coming to Apple TV+.
David Gyasi, Andrew Gower: 'Carnival Row' mirrors real-world troubles
TV // 3 days ago
David Gyasi, Andrew Gower: 'Carnival Row' mirrors real-world troubles
NEW YORK, Feb. 17 (UPI) -- David Gyasi and Andrew Gower say their British fantasy drama, "Carnival Row," reflects real contemporary issues despite that many of its characters are mythological creatures.
NFL champion Travis Kelce to host 'Saturday Night Live'
TV // 3 days ago
NFL champion Travis Kelce to host 'Saturday Night Live'
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host "Saturday Night Live" on March 4.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
'Through My Window 2' coming to Netflix in June
'Through My Window 2' coming to Netflix in June
Mama June Shannon marries Justin Stroud for the second time
Mama June Shannon marries Justin Stroud for the second time
Comedian, 'Law & Order' icon Richard Belzer dead at 78
Comedian, 'Law & Order' icon Richard Belzer dead at 78
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement