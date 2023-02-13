Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Jared Fogle was once one of TV's most popular spokespersons. His story of overcoming obesity by eating a diet of Subway sandwiches lead him to an endorsement deal in 2000 and made him rich, famous and a trusted public personality. That's until 2015 when he was accused and ultimately convicted of child endangerment with his business partner, Russell Taylor.
A new three-part Investigation Discovery series Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster explores how the formerly obese teenager transformed into the affable spokesperson until his demons couldn't be contained. Interviews with Florida journalist Rochelle Herman who recorded Fogle's sickening confessions and worked with the FBI on the case, and with Taylor's stepdaughters, Hannah and Christian, who were abused by both men, provide a complete portrait of the impact of their crimes.