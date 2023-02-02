Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 2, 2023 / 7:59 PM

NBC renews 'Night Court' for Season 2

By Fred Topel
1/5
Melissa Rauch stars in and executive produces "Night Court." Photo courtesy of NBC/Warner Bros. Television
Melissa Rauch stars in and executive produces "Night Court." Photo courtesy of NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- NBC renewed the Night Court revival for a second season on Thursday. The show premiered Feb. 17 with two episodes, and the renewal comes ahead of the fifth episode airing Tuesday.

Dan Rubin created the revival and executive produces with Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch and returning star/producer John Larroquette. The team refers to this Night Court as a "new-boot" because it brings back original cast members but also introduces new ones.

Advertisement

Melissa Rauch plays Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone, portrayed by Harry Anderson in the original series. Larroquette reprises his role as lawyer Dan Fielding.

New cast members include India de Beaufort as prosecutor Olivia Moore, Kapil Talwaker as clerk Neil, and Lacretta as bailiff Donna. Fielding was the prosecutor in the original series, but Abby hires him to be the new public defender.

NBC says Night Court has reached 25.7 million viewers across all viewing platforms since Feb. 17. That total is the most viewers of a new comedy series since The Conners debuted on ABC in 2018.

The original Night Court, created by the late Reinhold Weege, ran from 1984 to 1992 on NBC. Reruns continued to air in syndication for years.

Advertisement

Night Court airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Read More

TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes 'Frasier' returns to Boston as revival begins production NBC orders Season 3 of 'La Brea'

Latest Headlines

'Black Snow' trailer shows Travis Fimmel investigate cold case
TV // 7 hours ago
'Black Snow' trailer shows Travis Fimmel investigate cold case
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- "Black Snow," a new crime drama starring Travis Fimmel, is coming to Sundance Now and AMC+.
Annette Bening to star in 'Apples Never Fall' series at Peacock
TV // 8 hours ago
Annette Bening to star in 'Apples Never Fall' series at Peacock
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Annette Bening will return to television in "Apples Never Fall," a new drama based on the Liane Moriarty novel.
'Star Wars: Visions' Volume 2 coming to Disney+ in May
TV // 9 hours ago
'Star Wars: Visions' Volume 2 coming to Disney+ in May
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: Visions" will return with a new collection of animated shorts set in the "Star Wars" universe.
'Outer Banks' stars search for El Dorado in Season 3 trailer
TV // 9 hours ago
'Outer Banks' stars search for El Dorado in Season 3 trailer
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- 'Outer Banks," a teen drama series starring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Pedro Pascal confronts a clicker in 'SNL' promo
TV // 10 hours ago
Pedro Pascal confronts a clicker in 'SNL' promo
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal will host Saturday's episode of "Saturday Night Live."
'Frasier' returns to Boston as revival begins production
TV // 1 day ago
'Frasier' returns to Boston as revival begins production
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the "Frasier" revival began production Wednesday. Kelsey Grammer's psychiatrist character returns to Boston, the setting of "Cheers."
'Blindspotting' Season 2 coming to Starz in April
TV // 1 day ago
'Blindspotting' Season 2 coming to Starz in April
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- "Blindspotting," a comedy-drama series starring Jasmine Cephas Jones and Rafael Casal, will return for a second season on Starz.
'Mandalorian' Season 3 poster shows Mando, Grogu on a mission
TV // 1 day ago
'Mandalorian' Season 3 poster shows Mando, Grogu on a mission
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- "The Mandalorian," a "Star Wars" series starring Pedro Pascal, will return for a third season on Disney+.
CBS announces 'Matlock' remake, 'Good Fight' spinoff
TV // 1 day ago
CBS announces 'Matlock' remake, 'Good Fight' spinoff
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- CBS has announced it is working on a "Matlock" remake starring Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates.
Syndicated chat show 'Dr. Phil' ending after 21-year run
TV // 1 day ago
Syndicated chat show 'Dr. Phil' ending after 21-year run
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Syndicated talk show "Dr. Phil" will end its run with its current 21st season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Saweetie to perform Super Bowl concert in 'Roblox'
Saweetie to perform Super Bowl concert in 'Roblox'
'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'
'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'
Rita Ora performs, shows off wedding ring on 'Tonight Show'
Rita Ora performs, shows off wedding ring on 'Tonight Show'
'Bachelor' alum Sarah Herron mourns pregnancy loss
'Bachelor' alum Sarah Herron mourns pregnancy loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement