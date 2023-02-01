Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 1, 2023 / 7:26 AM

NBC orders Season 3 of 'La Brea'

By Karen Butler
1/5
Natalie Zea's "La Brea" has been renewed for a third season. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
Natalie Zea's "La Brea" has been renewed for a third season. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- NBC has ordered a third season of its sci-fi drama, La Brea.

The show is about what happens when a sinkhole opens up in Los Angeles, dropping dozens of people, buildings and vehicles into 10,000 BC.

Advertisement

It stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago and Josh McKenzie.

Among the time travelers are Eve Harris (Zea) and her teenage son, Josh (Martin).

In Season 1, Eve's estranged, former military pilot husband, Gavin (Macken), and daughter Izzy (Gorecki) try to transport themselves into the past to reunite their family.

The second season sees Josh mistakenly teleported to 1988, while Gavin and Izzy make it to Eve's primeval timeline, but thousands of miles away from them with no easy mode of transportation in sight.

New episodes of Season 2 are airing on NBC Tuesday nights and become available Wednesdays on Peacock.

Advertisement

Read More

Cast, creators call 'The Ark' an optimistic space odyssey Mariel Molino: Tough to trust anyone in mystery thriller 'Watchful Eye' Jennifer Lopez: 'Outrageous' adventure tests couple's resolve in 'Shotgun Wedding' Tyler Posey: 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' shows Scott McCall as troubled adult

Latest Headlines

Syndicated chat show 'Dr. Phil' ending after 21-year run
TV // 16 minutes ago
Syndicated chat show 'Dr. Phil' ending after 21-year run
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Syndicated talk show "Dr. Phil" will end its run with its current 21st season.
Cast, creators call 'The Ark' an optimistic space odyssey
TV // 5 hours ago
Cast, creators call 'The Ark' an optimistic space odyssey
NEW YORK, Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The stars and writers of "The Ark" say now seems to be a good time to tell a hopeful story about unlikely heroes rising to the occasion to save their community and possibly mankind.
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in February
TV // 5 hours ago
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in February
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Harlem," Season 4 of "You," documentary "Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power" and Season 2 of "Bel-Air" are some of the shows premiering in February.
'Love is Blind': SK proposes to Raven again in 'After the Altar' Season 3 trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
'Love is Blind': SK proposes to Raven again in 'After the Altar' Season 3 trailer
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The "Love is Blind: After the Altar" Season 3 special is coming to Netflix in February.
'FBI' crossover with 'International,' 'Most Wanted' coming in April
TV // 20 hours ago
'FBI' crossover with 'International,' 'Most Wanted' coming in April
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "FBI" and its spinoffs "FBI: International" and "FBI: Most Wanted" will have a crossover event on CBS in April.
'Acapulco': Apple TV+ renews comedy for Season 3
TV // 21 hours ago
'Acapulco': Apple TV+ renews comedy for Season 3
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "Acapulco," a comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
No second seasons of 'Reboot,' 'Kindred' on Hulu
TV // 21 hours ago
No second seasons of 'Reboot,' 'Kindred' on Hulu
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Time-travel drama "Kindred" and comedy "Reboot" will not be getting second seasons on streaming service Hulu.
Austin Butler recalls 'immediate' connection with Lisa Marie Presley
TV // 22 hours ago
Austin Butler recalls 'immediate' connection with Lisa Marie Presley
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Austin Butler recounted his first meeting with Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Showtime gets a new name, cancels three new series
TV // 23 hours ago
Showtime gets a new name, cancels three new series
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Showtime has canceled three of its new dramas as the cable TV network is rebranded "Paramount+ with Showtime."
What to watch: new shows featuring 'Game of Thrones' stars
TV // 23 hours ago
What to watch: new shows featuring 'Game of Thrones' stars
NEW YORK, Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in the new hit series "The Last of Us." Here are other shows where you can catch former "GOT" stars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Stars remember TV icon Cindy Williams as 'fine and talented'
Stars remember TV icon Cindy Williams as 'fine and talented'
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
'FBI' crossover with 'International,' 'Most Wanted' coming in April
'FBI' crossover with 'International,' 'Most Wanted' coming in April
Showtime gets a new name, cancels three new series
Showtime gets a new name, cancels three new series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement