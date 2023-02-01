NBC orders Season 3 of 'La Brea'

1/5

Natalie Zea's "La Brea" has been renewed for a third season. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- NBC has ordered a third season of its sci-fi drama, La Brea. The show is about what happens when a sinkhole opens up in Los Angeles, dropping dozens of people, buildings and vehicles into 10,000 BC. Advertisement

It stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago and Josh McKenzie.

Among the time travelers are Eve Harris (Zea) and her teenage son, Josh (Martin).

In Season 1, Eve's estranged, former military pilot husband, Gavin (Macken), and daughter Izzy (Gorecki) try to transport themselves into the past to reunite their family.

The second season sees Josh mistakenly teleported to 1988, while Gavin and Izzy make it to Eve's primeval timeline, but thousands of miles away from them with no easy mode of transportation in sight.

New episodes of Season 2 are airing on NBC Tuesday nights and become available Wednesdays on Peacock.

The epic adventure continues. #LaBrea will return for Season 3 on NBC.https://t.co/AlyW4fvx6i— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 31, 2023

