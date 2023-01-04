Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 4, 2023 / 8:13 AM

Christoph Waltz's 'Consultant' series to premiere Feb. 24 on Prime Video

By Karen Butler
1/5
Christoph Waltz is starring in a new Prime Video series called "The Consultant." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6920487b7e24d7a43a57127cd9315bcb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Christoph Waltz is starring in a new Prime Video series called "The Consultant." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Double Oscar winner Christoph Waltz's new comedic-thriller series, The Consultant, is set to premiere on Prime Video Feb. 24.

All eight episodes of the show will be available at that time.

Advertisement

The adaptation of Bentley Little's 2015 novel of the same name co-stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O'Grady and Aimee Carrero.

"When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question ... including their lives," a press release from the streaming service said Tuesday.

Servant scribe Tony Basgallop is the show's creator, showrunner and executive producer.

Read More

Perspective-skewing, non-linear heist tale pulled Giancarlo Esposito into 'Kaleidoscope' Mallori Johnson: 'Kindred' captures heaviness of Octavia E. Butler's time-travel tale Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story After 2 1/2-year hiatus, HBO Max's 'The Head' dishes new mysteries

Latest Headlines

Korean drama series 'The Glory' makes Netflix Top 10 in U.S.
TV // 17 hours ago
Korean drama series 'The Glory' makes Netflix Top 10 in U.S.
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A new South Korean drama The Glory, which began streaming in the last days of 2022, climbed to the top of various Netflix charts, according to data streaming tracking firm Flixpatrol.
'Hunters': Jennifer Jason Leigh joins team in final season trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
'Hunters': Jennifer Jason Leigh joins team in final season trailer
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Hunters," an alternate history drama starring Logan Lerman and Al Pacino, will return for a second and final season on Prime Video.
'Outer Banks': Netflix shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
TV // 20 hours ago
'Outer Banks': Netflix shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Outer Banks," a teen drama starring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, will return for a third season in February.
'Sky Rojo' stars face their past in Season 3 trailer
TV // 20 hours ago
'Sky Rojo' stars face their past in Season 3 trailer
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Sky Rojo," a Spanish drama starring Verónica Sánchez, Lali Espósito and Yany Prado, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino set to present Golden Globes
TV // 21 hours ago
Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino set to present Golden Globes
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis and Quentin Tarantino were among the first Golden Globes presenters announced Tuesday.
'Koala Man' trailer introduces new series from 'Rick & Morty' creator
TV // 21 hours ago
'Koala Man' trailer introduces new series from 'Rick & Morty' creator
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Koala Man," an animated comedy series featuring Michael Cusack and Hugh Jackman, is coming to Hulu in January.
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton says it took six years to have her son
TV // 22 hours ago
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton says it took six years to have her son
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- E! News and "The Real" host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton said on Tuesday's edition of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that it took six years to become a mother.
Al Roker to return to 'Today' after health issues
TV // 22 hours ago
Al Roker to return to 'Today' after health issues
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Today" weather anchor Al Roker will return to the show Friday following his hospitalizations.
Netflix cancels '1899' after one season
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix cancels '1899' after one season
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese have announced their mystery series "1899" will not get a second season on Netflix as they'd hoped.
Brianne Howey: 'Georgia' always 'a couple steps ahead' in Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Brianne Howey: 'Georgia' always 'a couple steps ahead' in Season 2
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Ginny & Georgia" stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard and Sara Waisglass discuss the second season of their Netflix drama.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following snow plow accident
Robin Roberts says she plans to wed Amber Laign this year
Robin Roberts says she plans to wed Amber Laign this year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement