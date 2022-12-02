Trending
Dec. 2, 2022

Don Cheadle talks golfing, MCU and movie 'White Noise' on 'Kimmel Live'

By Tonya Pendleton
Don Cheadle attends the photo call for "White Noise' at the 79th Venice Film Festival, Italy in August, 2022. He's the co-star of the film directed by Noah Baumbach with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1373aadd77bc847a75fa51ad5c033267/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Don Cheadle attends the photo call for "White Noise' at the 79th Venice Film Festival, Italy in August, 2022. He's the co-star of the film directed by Noah Baumbach with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Don Cheadle appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in support of his new film White Noise. It's the latest Noah Baumbach film since 2020 Best Picture nominee Marriage Story starring Scarlett Johannsson and Adam Driver.

But on the show, Cheadle didn't talk much about the movie or his role as War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He did trade quips with Kimmel about the town Cheadle -- population 83, in Stoke-on-Trent in the U.K. -- and said that he often golfs barefoot with George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson.

"Yup, that's the crew," Cheadle told Kimmel. "It depends [when they golf] because we're all in disparate places," Cheadle said. "It's rare when we get together, so it's kind of nice."

As for the barefoot golfing, Cheadle, 58, says he's usually "inebriated" and that the golf course where he was shown is pretty easygoing.

"It was in Hawaii and people have that aloha spirit and you can do what you want," he said.

Cheadle couldn't reveal too much about the MCU and his character's upcoming role in Armor Wars, nor does the movie have a release date yet. Cheadle did tell The Guardian that he felt there was a lot more to explore about the character than has yet been revealed.

"There's nothing that actually has been explored," he said. "Who are his friends? What are his relationships? What does he want? I'm not complaining. But I don't think we know anything yet. So we'll find out which side of the bed he sleeps on, and who with? All that stuff. His favorite ice cream flavor. What his peccadilloes are."

White Noise stars Driver and Baumbach's wife Greta Gerwig. Gerwig was one of the catalysts for Cheadle's participation in the film as Baumbach, Gerwig, and Cheadle all share an agent, Cheadle told Kimmel. The movie is a dark comedy adapted from the Don DeLillo novel that came out in 1985.

Driver plays Jack Gladney, who teaches Hitler Studies while Cheadle is his colleague Murray Siskind, who was written on the page as Jewish. Cheadle's character is an Elvis fanatic, who hopes to keep him popular years after his death.

"It's bananas," Cheadle told The Guardian. "We're sending up that kind of ivory tower academia. Murray is turned on by ideas. He wants to cement his place, somehow, with this focus on Elvis. It's farcical but he longs to do something of relevance, to give himself more insight into the human condition."

While on the show, Kimmel helped Cheadle address his Wikipedia page picture. It's so unflattering it's become a meme, as his expression is dour in the photo. Wikipedia's content is user generated and they can edit pages on the informational website, including the addition of any non-copywritten photos and Cheadle did not choose or approve the photo. Cheadle posed for a new photo on Kimmel.

Read More

'White Noise' trailer: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig try to escape disaster 'Armor Wars': Marvel to redevelop Don Cheadle series as film TV review: 'She-Hulk' sabotages feminist series with Marvel Easter eggs

