Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 2, 2022 / 2:27 PM

'Bumper in Berlin' trailer: Adam Devine heads to Germany in 'Pitch Perfect' series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Adam Devine reprises Bumper Allen in "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/98b391a9e945cc8d37a2aabb1feb7212/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Adam Devine reprises Bumper Allen in "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the musical comedy series Wednesday featuring Adam Devine.

Advertisement

Bumper in Berlin is a spinoff of the Pitch Perfect film series. The TV series follows Bumper Allen (Devine) as moves to Germany to revive his music career.

Peacock previously released a teaser trailer that shows Bumper performing a mashup of "Take On Me" and "99 Luftballoons."

The Pitch Perfect franchise is based on the Mickey Rapkin book Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate a Cappella Glory. Devine played Bumper in Pitch Perfect (2012) and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) but did not appear in the third film, Pitch Perfect 3 (2017).

Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg and Jameela Jamil will star with Devine in Bumper in Berlin.

Megan Amram serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer, with Devine and Elizabeth Banks to also executive produce.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premieres Nov. 23 on Peacock.

Read More

'Pitch Perfect' series: Adam Devine sings in teaser for Peacock comedy 'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars fight for family in new teaser trailer 'Spirited' trailer: Ryan Reynolds meets Will Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Last of Us' series to premiere on HBO in January
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Last of Us' series to premiere on HBO in January
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us," an adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is coming to HBO in January 2023.
'Elite': Isadora wants revenge in Season 6 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
'Elite': Isadora wants revenge in Season 6 trailer
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Spanish teen drama series "Elite" will return for a sixth season on Netflix in November.
George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs
TV // 8 hours ago
George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs
NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Mayan Lopez says her new sitcom, "Lopez vs. Lopez," was inspired by her real-life estrangement and reunion with her dad, comedian George Lopez.
Randall Park, Melissa Fumero: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' an ode to human connection
TV // 12 hours ago
Randall Park, Melissa Fumero: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' an ode to human connection
NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Randall Park and Melissa Fumero say their new workplace comedy, "Blockbuster," might be a wakeup call to people who isolate themselves or spend too much time staring at screens.
Joe Locke to star in 'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'
TV // 1 day ago
Joe Locke to star in 'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper" actor Joe Locke will join Kathryn Hahn in the Disney+ series "Agatha: Coven of Chaos."
'Dangerous Liaisons' renewed for Season 2 ahead of premiere on Starz
TV // 1 day ago
'Dangerous Liaisons' renewed for Season 2 ahead of premiere on Starz
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Dangerous Liaisons," a new series based on the Pierre Choderlos de Laclos novel, was renewed ahead of its premiere.
'Fate: The Winx Saga': Netflix cancels series after two seasons
TV // 1 day ago
'Fate: The Winx Saga': Netflix cancels series after two seasons
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Fate: The Winx Saga," a fantasy teen drama based on "Winx Club," won't return for a third season on Netflix.
Morgan Freeman, David Attenborough to narrate new Netflix nature series
TV // 1 day ago
Morgan Freeman, David Attenborough to narrate new Netflix nature series
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix ordered six nature documentary series, including "Our Universe" with Morgan Freeman and "Our Planet II" with David Attenborough.
'Manifest' cast fills in two-year gap between Seasons 3, 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Manifest' cast fills in two-year gap between Seasons 3, 4
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Manifest" cast members Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Matt Long, Ty Doran, Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, J.R. Ramirez and Daryl Edwards discuss what has transpired for their characters when Season 4 premieres Friday.
Bryan Fuller, A24 producing 'Friday the 13th' prequel for Peacock
TV // 2 days ago
Bryan Fuller, A24 producing 'Friday the 13th' prequel for Peacock
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Peacock announced the straight to series order of "Crystal Lake" on Monday. The "Friday the 13th" prequel comes from Bryan Fuller and A24.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement