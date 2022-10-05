Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 5, 2022 / 12:21 PM

'Pitch Perfect' series: Adam Devine sings in teaser for Peacock comedy

By Annie Martin
1/5
Adam Devine will reprise Bumper Allen in the Peacock series "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/98b391a9e945cc8d37a2aabb1feb7212/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Adam Devine will reprise Bumper Allen in the Peacock series "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing its Pitch Perfect series.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the comedy, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Wednesday on the 10th anniversary of the release of the original Pitch Perfect movie.

Advertisement

Bumper in Berlin is a spinoff centering on the Pitch Perfect character Bumper Allen, played by Adam Devine. The series follows Bumper as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

The teaser shows Devine perform a mashup for "Take On Me" and "99 Luftballoons."

Devine played Bumper in Pitch Perfect (2012) and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) but did not appear in the third film, Pitch Perfect 3 (2017). The films are based on the Mickey Rapkin book and also starred Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp and Rebel Wilson.

Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg and Jameela Jamil will star with Devine in Bumper in Berlin.

The series features Megan Amram as showrunner, writer and executive producer, with Devine, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer to also serve as executive producers.

Advertisement

"To think this journey began over 15 years ago -- from the discovery of Mickey Rapkin's book, to three incredible films, and now a television series. We could never have imagined the life that this story would take on," Banks said in a press release.

"It was really important to us that Bumper in Berlin be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you've seen before. We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the Pitch Perfect world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey," she added. "This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways -- anywhere in the world, at any point in your life."

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premieres Nov. 23 on Peacock.

Read More

Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'In the Soop: Friendcation' trailer: BTS member V takes trip with friends
TV // 41 minutes ago
'In the Soop: Friendcation' trailer: BTS member V takes trip with friends
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "In the Soop: Friendcation," a reality series featuring V, Park Seo-jun, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik, is coming to Disney+.
'Ghostwriter' Season 3 trailer features new cast, mystery
TV // 1 hour ago
'Ghostwriter' Season 3 trailer features new cast, mystery
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "Ghostwriter," a reboot of the 1990s children's series from Sesame Workshop, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'Love is Blind' introduces Season 3 cast in new video
TV // 2 hours ago
'Love is Blind' introduces Season 3 cast in new video
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Love is Blind" will return for a third season on Netflix in October.
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'The Simpsons' demonstrates 'the delicateness of success'
TV // 9 hours ago
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'The Simpsons' demonstrates 'the delicateness of success'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Brian Volk-Weiss said his docuseries, "Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons," premiering Wednesday on Vice TV, demonstrates what he calls "the delicateness of success."
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
TV // 23 hours ago
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "How to Be a Bookie," a new series created by Chuck Lorre and starring Sebastian Maniscalco, is in the works at HBO Max.
'Unsolved Mysteries' explores the unexplained in Volume 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Unsolved Mysteries' explores the unexplained in Volume 3 trailer
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot will return with new episodes on Netflix in October.
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
TV // 1 day ago
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
NEW YORK, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Brad Dourif said voicing the demonic doll Chucky remains challenging as his film and TV franchise -- as well as the horror-comedy genre itself -- evolves.
'Berlin' teaser introduces cast of 'Money Heist' spinoff
TV // 2 days ago
'Berlin' teaser introduces cast of 'Money Heist' spinoff
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Berlin," a new series based on the "Money Heist" character Berlin (Pedro Alonso), is coming to Netflix in 2023.
'Mayfair Witches' teaser introduces Alexandra Daddario as Rowan
TV // 2 days ago
'Mayfair Witches' teaser introduces Alexandra Daddario as Rowan
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Mayfair Witches," a new series based on the Anne Rice novels, is coming to AMC in early 2023.
Jennifer Hudson recalls the shame of wearing flip flops to sing with Diana Ross
TV // 2 days ago
Jennifer Hudson recalls the shame of wearing flip flops to sing with Diana Ross
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson revealed on her talk show the shame she felt when she was unexpectedly called on stage to sing with music legend Diana Ross, but wasn't dressed for the occasion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
'Berlin' teaser introduces cast of 'Money Heist' spinoff
'Berlin' teaser introduces cast of 'Money Heist' spinoff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement