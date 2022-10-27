Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 27, 2022 / 12:56 PM

'The Calling' trailer: Jeff Wilbusch stars in David E. Kelley detective drama

By Annie Martin
"The Calling," a new crime thriller from David. E. Kelly and directed by Barry Levinson, is coming to Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock
"The Calling," a new crime thriller from David. E. Kelly and directed by Barry Levinson, is coming to Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series The Calling.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the crime drama Thursday featuring Jeff Wilbusch.

Advertisement

The Calling follows Avraham Avraham, the protagonist from Dror Mishani's detective book series.

The TV adaptation is directed and executive produced by Barry Levinson, with David E. Kelley as showrunner, writer and executive producer. The show features a score co-composed by Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro.

Wilbusch plays Avraham, an NYPD detective.

"The Calling tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down," an official description reads.

"Dror Mishani wrote a riveting and emotionally complicated series of books, the center of which is Avraham. Avi is a deeply mysterious, spiritual and compelling detective unlike any protagonist I've encountered before. Jeff Wilbusch brings him to rich and hypnotic life in front of the camera, and behind the camera Barry Levinson is... Barry Levinson. What a privilege to have him at the helm. Add Hans Zimmer to the mix, and the final product is something we hope thrills, moves, and instills a bit of hope in the audience," Kelley said.

Advertisement

Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley also star, with Chris Sullivan, Constance Zimmer, Ben Shenkman, Rafael Cebrián, Danielle Davenport, Noel Fisher, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Christopher Mann and Steven Pasquale to appear as guest stars.

The Calling premieres Nov. 10 on Peacock.

Kelley is known for creating the series The Practice and Big Little Lies, while Levinson has directed Good Morning, Vietnam, Rain Main, Wag the Dog and other films.

Read More

'The Calling' photos introduce new David E. Kelley series 'Jack Ryan': John Krasinski is on the run in Season 3 trailer 'The Pale Blue Eye' teaser: Christian Bale plays 19th century detective What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' premieres in December
TV // 7 minutes ago
'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' premieres in December
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the premiere date of "1923" on Thursday. The "Yellowstone" prequel is coming this December.
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
TV // 20 minutes ago
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 photos tease secrets and lies
TV // 28 minutes ago
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 photos tease secrets and lies
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- HBO Max released three photos from the upcoming second season of "Gossip Girl" which premieres Dec. 1.
'Jack Ryan': John Krasinski is on the run in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Jack Ryan': John Krasinski is on the run in Season 3 trailer
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," an action thriller series starring John Krasinski, will return for a third season on Prime Video.
'Sausage Party' stars reunite for sequel series
TV // 6 hours ago
'Sausage Party' stars reunite for sequel series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- An adult animated series based on the 2016 film, "Sausage Party," is now in production and expected to stream on Prime Video in 2024.
'Nancy Drew' to end after four seasons on The CW
TV // 6 hours ago
'Nancy Drew' to end after four seasons on The CW
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The young-adult mystery-drama, "Nancy Drew," is ending on The CW with its upcoming fourth season.
Kat Graham, Jerry Springer get the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 7 hours ago
Kat Graham, Jerry Springer get the boot on 'Masked Singer'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Vampire Diaries" alum Kat Graham and former talk-show host Jerry Springer became the latest celebrities cut from "The Masked Singer" competition Wednesday night.
Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving'
TV // 9 hours ago
Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving'
NEW YORK, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Ralph Macchio says he is at peace with the rehabbed image that Billy Zabka's villainous character, Johnny Lawrence, is earning on their Netflix series "Cobra Kai." Macchio has published a memoir, "Waxing On."
The Turners look for answers in 'Servant' Season 4 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
The Turners look for answers in 'Servant' Season 4 teaser
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Apple TV has released a teaser for "Servant" Season 4 , which promises answers to the show's many mysteries.
Tony Hale: 2 'Benedict' characters not double the work
TV // 1 day ago
Tony Hale: 2 'Benedict' characters not double the work
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Tony Hale and the cast and creators of "The Mysterious Benedict Society" discuss the changes in Season 2 of the Disney+ series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Machine Gun Kelly wears sheer corset at Time100 Next gala
Machine Gun Kelly wears sheer corset at Time100 Next gala
Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving'
Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving'
Prince Harry to release memoir 'Spare' in January
Prince Harry to release memoir 'Spare' in January
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement