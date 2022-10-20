Netflix schedules Trevor Noah's third standup comedy special

'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah's third Netflix special, "I Wish You Would," will start streaming November 22. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Daily Show host Trevor Noah's third Netflix comedy special, I Wish You Would, will begin streaming next month. A teaser for the new special was posted to Noah's Instagram on Thursday. It will premiere Nov. 22. Advertisement

Noah announced Sept. 29 that he would be leaving as host of Comedy Central's news satire program on Dec. 8.

During an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Noah stated that his desire to do more stand-up comedy was a major factor in his decision to leave The Daily Show.

Noah's previous two Netflix specials Afraid of the Dark and Son of Patricia debuted in 2017 and 2018 respectively.