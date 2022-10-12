Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 12, 2022 / 10:17 AM

Blake Shelton to leave 'The Voice' after Season 23: 'It's been a hell of a ride'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Blake Shelton (R), pictured with Gwen Stefani, announced he will exit "The Voice" after 23 seasons as a coach. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/943a6dc2fed25ceffb5bb1fea290033e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Blake Shelton (R), pictured with Gwen Stefani, announced he will exit "The Voice" after 23 seasons as a coach. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Voice coach Blake Shelton is leaving the show after Season 23.

The 46-year-old singer and television personality announced his impending exit from the NBC reality singing competition series in a statement Tuesday on Instagram.

Advertisement

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," Shelton wrote.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he said. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Shelton has been a coach on The Voice since the show's premiere in 2011. He met his wife, singer Gwen Stefani, on the show in 2014 when she first joined the series as a coach.

Advertisement

Season 23 will premiere in spring 2023 and feature Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan as coaches. Season 22 premiered in September and features Shelton, Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend.

"I've made lifelong bonds with [host] Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!" Shelton wrote.

"I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers -- the 'Voices,' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach," he said. "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams."

As a singer, Shelton released his 12th studio album, Body Language, in May 2021.

Read More

Kaley Cuoco expecting baby girl with Tom Pelphrey NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek return for 'Outlander' Season 7
TV // 20 hours ago
Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek return for 'Outlander' Season 7
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Starz announced Tuesday that several former "Outlander" cast members will return for Season 7, including Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek, Nell Hudson, and several new cast members.
The CW announces new Queen Elizabeth II special to air Saturday
TV // 21 hours ago
The CW announces new Queen Elizabeth II special to air Saturday
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The CW announced Tuesday that "Entertainment Tonight Presents Queen Elizabeth II: The Woman Behind the Crown" will air Saturday night, featuring new interviews with palace staff and personal stories of the queen.
'Mythic Quest': Joe Manganiello appears in Season 3 trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'Mythic Quest': Joe Manganiello appears in Season 3 trailer
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Mythic Quest," a comedy series co-created by and starring Rob McElhenney, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'Warrior Nun': Ava faces new demons in Season 2 photos
TV // 22 hours ago
'Warrior Nun': Ava faces new demons in Season 2 photos
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Warrior Nun," a fantasy series based on the Ben Dunn comic book character, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 day ago
Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Fabien Frankel discussed his "House of the Dragon" character, Criston Cole, on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Winchesters': Drake Rodger has 'specific plan' to become Jeffrey Dean Morgan
TV // 1 day ago
'Winchesters': Drake Rodger has 'specific plan' to become Jeffrey Dean Morgan
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "The Winchesters" star Drake Rodger explains how his character in the "Supernatural" prequel will evolve into the one Jeffrey Dean Morgan played.
'The Boys' introduces new supes in Season 4 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'The Boys' introduces new supes in Season 4 photos
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry will play Sister Sage and Firecracker on the Prime Video series "The Boys."
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
TV // 2 days ago
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik discussed late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and continuing his legacy on the game show.
'Kindred' series coming to Hulu in December
TV // 2 days ago
'Kindred' series coming to Hulu in December
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Kindred," a new drama based on the Octavia E. Butler novel, will premiere on Hulu in December.
Season 4 of 'Doom Patrol' to premiere on Dec. 8
TV // 2 days ago
Season 4 of 'Doom Patrol' to premiere on Dec. 8
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Season 4 of the superhero action-comedy, "Doom Patrol," is to premiere with two episodes on Dec. 8.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke
NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement