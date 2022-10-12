Blake Shelton to leave 'The Voice' after Season 23: 'It's been a hell of a ride'

1/5

Blake Shelton (R), pictured with Gwen Stefani, announced he will exit "The Voice" after 23 seasons as a coach. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Voice coach Blake Shelton is leaving the show after Season 23. The 46-year-old singer and television personality announced his impending exit from the NBC reality singing competition series in a statement Tuesday on Instagram. Advertisement

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," Shelton wrote.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he said. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Shelton has been a coach on The Voice since the show's premiere in 2011. He met his wife, singer Gwen Stefani, on the show in 2014 when she first joined the series as a coach.

Season 23 will premiere in spring 2023 and feature Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan as coaches. Season 22 premiered in September and features Shelton, Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend.

"I've made lifelong bonds with [host] Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!" Shelton wrote.

"I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers -- the 'Voices,' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach," he said. "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams."

As a singer, Shelton released his 12th studio album, Body Language, in May 2021.