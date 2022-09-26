Advertisement
Sept. 26, 2022 / 11:09 AM

'The Calling' photos introduce new David E. Kelley series

By Annie Martin
Jeff Wilbusch plays NYPD detective Avraham Avraham in the Peacock series "The Calling." Photo courtesy of Peacock
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series The Calling.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the investigative drama series from David E. Kelley on Monday.

The Calling follows Avraham Avraham, the protagonist from Dror Mishani's detective book series.

The TV adaptation is directed and executive produced by Barry Levinson, with Kelley as showrunner, writer and executive producer. The show features a score co-composed by Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro.

Jeff Wilbusch plays Avraham, an NYPD detective.

"The Calling tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down," an official synopsis reads.

Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley also star.

"Dror Mishani wrote a riveting and emotionally complicated series of books, the center of which is Avraham. Avi is a deeply mysterious, spiritual and compelling detective unlike any protagonist I've encountered before," Kelley said. "Jeff Wilbusch brings him to rich and hypnotic life in front of the camera, and behind the camera Barry Levinson is... Barry Levinson. What a privilege to have him at the helm. Add Hans Zimmer to the mix, and the final product is something we hope thrills, moves, and instills a bit of hope in the audience."

