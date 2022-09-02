CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'

1/4

Drew Carey will celebrate his 15th anniversary as host of "The Price is Right" this season. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- CBS has announced the fall premiere dates for its daytime dramas and game shows. The Prices is Right will return for Season 51 -- and host Drew Carey's 15th anniversary -- on Sept. 19. Advertisement

Let's Make a Deal, hosted by Wayne Brady, will start its 14th season on the same day.

The Bold and the Beautiful is to kick off its 36th season on Sept. 26. The soap opera will hit its 9,000-episode milestone next spring.

The Young and the Restless will have its 50th season premiere on Sept. 30.