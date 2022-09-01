Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik exits 'House of Dragon'

1/5

Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik is leaving "House of the Dragon" after one season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Miguel Sapochnik has left his post as co-showrunner of HBO's new fantasy drama, House of the Dragon. Co-creator Ryan Condal is now the sole showrunner for the Game of Thrones prequel, but Alan Taylor is joining the series as an executive producer and director for the recently announced second season. Advertisement

"Working within the GOT universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon," Sapochnik said in a statement Wednesday.

"I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally," he added. "As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He's someone I've known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with Season 2 and beyond."

In addition to serving as co-showrunner on Dragon, Sapochnik also directed some of the best loved episodes of Game of Thrones, including "Hardhome" and "Battle of the Bastards."

The medieval fantasy-drama is based on George R.R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood, which chronicles the history of House Targaryen and takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

It stars Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.