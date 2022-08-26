Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 26, 2022 / 11:03 AM

'House of the Dragon' renewed for Season 2 after series premiere

By Annie Martin
1/5
Paddy Considine plays King Viserys I Targaryen on the HBO series "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dc0a12a1148a8c7977c114499f1a7b0d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Paddy Considine plays King Viserys I Targaryen on the HBO series "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- House of the Dragon will return for a second season on HBO.

The network confirmed in a press release Friday that it renewed the fantasy drama series for Season 2.

Advertisement

News of the renewal follows the Season 1 premiere, which aired Sunday. The episode drew the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history and has now been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand, and HBO Max platforms in the United States.

House of the Dragon is based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, which explores the history of House Targaryen. The series is a prequel to Game of Thrones, based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emmy D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans star.

The series is co-created and executive produced by Martin and Ryan Condal, who also serves as co-showrunner with Miguel Sapochnik.

Advertisement

"We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see TV," HBO EVP of programming Francesca Orsi said. "A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two."

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO and is also available to stream on HBO Max.

Read More

TV review: 'House of the Dragon' is a thrilling new 'Game of Thrones' Ryan Reynolds wishes Blake Lively a happy 35th birthday: 'You're spectacular' 'Younger' actor Nico Tortorella, Bethany C. Meyers expecting child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Danny DeVito calls 'Little Demon' show 'insane' on 'Kimmel'
TV // 1 hour ago
Danny DeVito calls 'Little Demon' show 'insane' on 'Kimmel'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Danny DeVito appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his new show "Little Demon" and talked about his experience filming "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
Ethan Hawke voices Batman in 'Batwheels' cartoon teaser
TV // 4 hours ago
Ethan Hawke voices Batman in 'Batwheels' cartoon teaser
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "The Black Phone" and "Moon Knight" actor Ethan Hawke can now be heard voicing the character of Batman in a teaser for the upcoming animated TV special, "Secret Origin of the Batwheels."
Joe Pesci to play Pete Davidson's grandfather in 'Bupkis'
TV // 20 hours ago
Joe Pesci to play Pete Davidson's grandfather in 'Bupkis'
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday that Joe Pesci has joined the cast of the Pete Davidson series "Bupkis." Pesci will play Davidson's grandfather.
'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Season 2 premieres Oct. 7
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Season 2 premieres Oct. 7
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the Season 2 premiere of "The Problem with Jon Stewart" will be Oct. 7, with six all new episodes airing weekly.
'Danger Force': Nickelodeon renews comedy for Season 3
TV // 23 hours ago
'Danger Force': Nickelodeon renews comedy for Season 3
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Superhero comedy series "Danger Force" will return for a third season on Nickelodeon.
'The Boys': Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins Season 4 of Amazon series
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Boys': Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins Season 4 of Amazon series
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan will guest star on the Prime Video series "The Boys."
'The Umbrella Academy': Netflix renews series for fourth and final season
TV // 1 day ago
'The Umbrella Academy': Netflix renews series for fourth and final season
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy," a superhero series starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper and David Castañeda, will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix.
Barbie Ferreira exits 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Barbie Ferreira exits 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez on "Euphoria," confirmed her departure from the HBO series.
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
TV // 1 day ago
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Kelli Giddish, who plays Amanda Rollins on "Law & Order: SVU," confirmed her departure from the NBC series.
Ewan McGregor to star in 'A Gentleman in Moscow' for Paramount+
TV // 1 day ago
Ewan McGregor to star in 'A Gentleman in Moscow' for Paramount+
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Ewan McGregor will be starring in a televised adaptation of the novel "A Gentleman in Moscow" for Paramount+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced - over 2 years
Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced - over 2 years
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Jonathan Knight confirms he married boyfriend Harley Rodriguez
Jonathan Knight confirms he married boyfriend Harley Rodriguez
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement