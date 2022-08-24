'The Morning Show': Nicole Beharie joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series

1/5

Nicole Beharie will play a new news anchor in "The Morning Show" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Nicole Beharie is joining the cast of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that Beharie, 37, will star in Season 3 of the drama series. Advertisement

The Morning Show follows the cast and crew of The Morning Show, a fictional morning news show broadcast from Manhattan.

Beharie will play Christina Hunter, a grounded, competitive, and charismatic Millennial who is a new anchor on The Morning Show. Christina works hard, plays hard, and navigates the Teacup with good-humored irreverence.

Jon Hamm and Julianna Margulies were previously announced for Season 3. Hamm will play Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA network, while Margulies will reprise news anchor Laura Peterson.

The new cast members join returning stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry.

The Morning Show is based on the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series is created by Jay Carson, with Charlotte Stoudt to serve as showrunner and executive producer on Season 3.

Beharie is best known for playing Abbie Mills on the Fox series Sleepy Hollow.