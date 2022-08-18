Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane to co-star in 'Feud' Season 2

1/5

Calista Flockhart, seen here with her husband Harrison Ford, has signed on to star in "Feud" Season 2. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane are set to play Lee Radziwill and Slim Keith in Season 2 of FX's Feud. The actresses join an ensemble that already includes Naomi Watts as Barbara "Babe" Paley and Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest. Advertisement

Season 2 of Feud is an adaptation of Laurence Leamer's book, Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.

Tom Hollander is to play famed 20th century writer Capote, who was known for penning Breakfast at Tiffany's and In Cold Blood. He died in 1984 at the age of 59.

Season 1 of writer-producer Ryan Murphy's Feud premiered in 2017. The drama was inspired by the legendary rivalry between Hollywood actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

It starred Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.