Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 18, 2022 / 5:52 AM

Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane to co-star in 'Feud' Season 2

By Karen Butler
1/5
Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane to co-star in 'Feud' Season 2
Calista Flockhart, seen here with her husband Harrison Ford, has signed on to star in "Feud" Season 2. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane are set to play Lee Radziwill and Slim Keith in Season 2 of FX's Feud.

The actresses join an ensemble that already includes Naomi Watts as Barbara "Babe" Paley and Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest.

Advertisement

Season 2 of Feud is an adaptation of Laurence Leamer's book, Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.

Tom Hollander is to play famed 20th century writer Capote, who was known for penning Breakfast at Tiffany's and In Cold Blood. He died in 1984 at the age of 59.

Season 1 of writer-producer Ryan Murphy's Feud premiered in 2017. The drama was inspired by the legendary rivalry between Hollywood actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

It starred Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.

Read More

Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil Elizabeth Lail: 'Mack & Rita' is reminder to be our authentic selves Kat Graham: 'Collide' character is damaged, determined Viggo Mortensen: 'Thirteen Lives' celebrates 'selfless collaboration'

Latest Headlines

Production begins on Peyton List's 'High Spirits'
TV // 47 minutes ago
Production begins on Peyton List's 'High Spirits'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced that production is underway on its new young-adult drama, "School Spirits."
Gwyneth Paltrow to guest star on ABC's 'Shark Tank'
TV // 1 hour ago
Gwyneth Paltrow to guest star on ABC's 'Shark Tank'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow is set to guest star on ABC's business-themed, competition series, "Shark Tank," this fall.
Sharon Horgan: 'Bad Sisters' villain a 'container of every bad human trait'
TV // 2 hours ago
Sharon Horgan: 'Bad Sisters' villain a 'container of every bad human trait'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Sharon Horgan and co-stars Claes Bang, Anne-Marie Duff, Sarah Greene and Eva Birthistle discuss their new dark comedy/drama, "Bad Sisters."
'The Mole' reboot to launch on Netflix
TV // 16 hours ago
'The Mole' reboot to launch on Netflix
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix will be helming a rebooted version of the ABC reality competition "The Mole," which will air this fall. The original version starred Anderson Cooper.
Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, more country artists to guest star on 'Monarch'
TV // 16 hours ago
Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, more country artists to guest star on 'Monarch'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Four country music artists will guest star on "Monarch" over the course of the first season, Fox announced.
Ruth Wilson, Daryl McCormack to star in 'The Woman in the Wall'
TV // 17 hours ago
Ruth Wilson, Daryl McCormack to star in 'The Woman in the Wall'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack are set to star in the upcoming gothic thriller "The Woman in the Wall" for Showtime and the BBC.
'Wednesday' teaser: Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix series
TV // 18 hours ago
'Wednesday' teaser: Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix series
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Wednesday," a new series directed by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega as "The Addams Family" character Wednesday Addams, is coming to Netflix.
NFL to switch U.K. television coverage from BBC to ITV
TV // 19 hours ago
NFL to switch U.K. television coverage from BBC to ITV
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- In an effort to grow its expanding British fanbase, the NFL has announced a new partnership with broadcast network ITV.
'Superman & Lois' to recast Jonathan Kent after Jordan Elsass exit
TV // 20 hours ago
'Superman & Lois' to recast Jonathan Kent after Jordan Elsass exit
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Jordan Elsass will not return as Jonathan Kent in Season 3 of The CW series "Superman & Lois."
TV review: 'She-Hulk' sabotages feminist series with Marvel Easter eggs
TV // 21 hours ago
TV review: 'She-Hulk' sabotages feminist series with Marvel Easter eggs
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" never gets past the most basic feminist commentary and undermines its heroine by focusing on the male-dominated Marvel world.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'She-Hulk' sabotages feminist series with Marvel Easter eggs
TV review: 'She-Hulk' sabotages feminist series with Marvel Easter eggs
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock series
'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock series
Adrienne Bailon celebrates baby boy's birth after fertility struggles
Adrienne Bailon celebrates baby boy's birth after fertility struggles
'13 Reasons Why' actress Tommy Dorfman engaged to girlfriend
'13 Reasons Why' actress Tommy Dorfman engaged to girlfriend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement