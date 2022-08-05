'Ink Master': Joel Madden to host Paramount+ revival

1/5

Joel Madden will host a new season of "Ink Master," a reality competition series featuring tattoo artists. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is sharing new details about its Ink Master revival. The streaming service said in a press release Friday that the reality competition series will return for a new season Sept. 7. Advertisement

Ink Master features tattoo artists who compete in various challenges. This season will see the contestants vie for a $250,000 prize and the title of "Ink Master."

Joel Madden, a singer for Good Charlotte and the Madden Brothers, will host the revival, while former host Dave Navarro will return as the "Master of Chaos," introducing crazy twists and game-changing bombs to the competition.

He knows good music and he knows good ink. Welcome @JoelMadden into the family as the new host of #InkMaster streaming exclusively on @ParamountPlus starting September 7. pic.twitter.com/bTIRPbQ4Dz— Ink Master (@inkmaster) August 5, 2022

Former Ink Master winner Ryan Ashley, celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado and industry veteran Ami James will serve as judges.

Ink Master initially had a 10-season run on Spike from 2012 to 2018. The series then aired for two seasons on Paramount.

Season 13, Ink Master: Turf War, ended early in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.