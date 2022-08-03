Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 3, 2022 / 10:29 AM

'CSI: Vegas': Sara Amini, Joel Johnstone join Season 2 of CBS series

By Annie Martin

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone have joined the cast of CSI: Vegas.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Amini (Future Man) and Johnstone (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will have recurring roles in Season 2 of the CBS crime drama series.

Advertisement

Amini will play Sonya, a regimented, methodical, and passionate head medical examiner.

Johnstone will portray Jack, Sonya's intelligent, curious, and optimistic older brother and the assistant medical examiner.

E! News confirmed the casting.

Amini and Johnstone's casting follows Mel Rodriguez's exit from CSI: Vegas. Rodriguez played chief medical examiner Hugo Ramirez in the show's first season.

Advertisement

In addition, Jorja Fox and William Peterson won't return as Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom in Season 2.

CSI: Vegas is a sequel and spinoff of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. The series stars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mandeep Dhillon, and will feature Marg Helgenberger in Season 2.

Season 2 premieres Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Read More

'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season 'Twilight' actor Cam Gigandet, wife Dominique headed for divorce Drake enjoys sun and sea in 'Sticky' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
TV // 1 hour ago
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "First Kill," a teen vampire drama starring Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis, won't return for a second season on Netflix.
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
TV // 2 hours ago
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- New episodes of "Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head," premiering Thursday on Paramount+, show the duo in top form -- both addressing new pop culture and being the same old hilarious idiots.
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
TV // 3 hours ago
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Jamie Campbell Bower appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about joining the cast of "Stranger Things" as the main villain, Vecna.
Elisabeth Moss to star in Steven Knight series 'The Veil'
TV // 23 hours ago
Elisabeth Moss to star in Steven Knight series 'The Veil'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The Veil," a thriller series from "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight and starring Elisabeth Moss, is coming to FX on Hulu.
'Heartbreak High': Netflix introduces reboot of Australian teen drama
TV // 1 day ago
'Heartbreak High': Netflix introduces reboot of Australian teen drama
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Heartbreak High," a new series based on the Australian drama of the same name, is coming to Netflix in September.
'The First Lady': Showtime cancels series after one season
TV // 1 day ago
'The First Lady': Showtime cancels series after one season
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The First Lady," an anthology series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, won't return for a second season on Showtime.
'The Flash': The CW series to end after Season 9
TV // 1 day ago
'The Flash': The CW series to end after Season 9
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The Flash," a superhero series starring Grant Gustin, will conclude with a ninth and final season on The CW.
'Love Island' crowns winners, sees biggest U.K. audience in three years
TV // 1 day ago
'Love Island' crowns winners, sees biggest U.K. audience in three years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Season 8 finale of U.K. reality show "Love Island" crowned its winners, and saw its largest viewing audience across Great Britain since 2019.
British comedy series 'Everything I Know About Love' to debut on Peacock
TV // 1 day ago
British comedy series 'Everything I Know About Love' to debut on Peacock
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- British comedy-drama "Everything I Know About Love" will premiere on Peacock starting Aug. 25, the network announced Monday.
Lightning McQueen, Mater travel in 'Cars on the Road' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Lightning McQueen, Mater travel in 'Cars on the Road' trailer
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar have released the official trailer for its upcoming animated series "Cars on the Road," debuting Sept. 8 on Disney+
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Batgirl' movie will not be released
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior set to star in 'Road House' remake
Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior set to star in 'Road House' remake
Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement