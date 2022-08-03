'CSI: Vegas': Sara Amini, Joel Johnstone join Season 2 of CBS series

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone have joined the cast of CSI: Vegas.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Amini (Future Man) and Johnstone (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will have recurring roles in Season 2 of the CBS crime drama series.

Amini will play Sonya, a regimented, methodical, and passionate head medical examiner.

Johnstone will portray Jack, Sonya's intelligent, curious, and optimistic older brother and the assistant medical examiner.

E! News confirmed the casting.

Amini and Johnstone's casting follows Mel Rodriguez's exit from CSI: Vegas. Rodriguez played chief medical examiner Hugo Ramirez in the show's first season.

In addition, Jorja Fox and William Peterson won't return as Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom in Season 2.

CSI: Vegas is a sequel and spinoff of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. The series stars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mandeep Dhillon, and will feature Marg Helgenberger in Season 2.

Season 2 premieres Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.