Jorja Fox to leave 'CSI: Vegas' in Season 2

1/3

Actress Jorja Fox will not be returning for Season 2 of "CSI: Vegas." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Jorja Fox announced Tuesday she will not to return to "CSI: Vegas" for its second season. Fox, who reprised her role of Sara Sidle from the original series, in the sequel CSI: Vegas, alongside William Petersen, who reprised his role as Gil Grissom, made the decision after Petersen decided to remain executive producer in Season 2, but not reprise his acting role. Advertisement

Fox made the announcement she would not be back for Season 2 in a series of tweets.

"After much deliberating, I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas," Fox tweeted. "For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times."

"And the story that love, even in the darkest places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure," she continued. "I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom...So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

The sequel, which opened in Las Vegas where the original series began, introduced a serialized storytelling to the crime investigation drama. Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) led a new team of investigators that enlisted old friends, Grissom and Sidle to help investigate a case, centered around former colleague David Hodges (Wallace Langham).

Advertisement

In mid-December, CBS renewed CSI: Vegas to air Season 2 in 2022-2023, after Season 1 of the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced show wrapped up on the network earlier in the month.

Newsome will be returning for the second season, along with an ensemble that includes Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez.

The show is a sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which ran from 2000-2015.