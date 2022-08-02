'The Flash': The CW series to end after Season 9

1/3

Grant Gustin plays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, on "The Flash." File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Long-running superhero series The Flash will end after Season 9. Entertainment Weekly reported Monday that the show will conclude with a ninth and final season on The CW. Advertisement

Season 9 will be shortened compared to previous seasons and will consist of 13 episodes.

The Hollywood Reporter said production on Season 9 will begin in September. The season will air in 2023 as part of The CW's midseason roster.

The Flash is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The series follows Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), aka the Flash, a crime scene investigator with superhuman speed.

The show is developed by Greg Berlanti and is part of the Arrowverse fictional universe.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race," showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement.

"So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world," he added.

Advertisement

The Flash also stars Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight.