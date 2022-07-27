Watch Live
After testing negative, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 infection
Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 27, 2022 / 11:02 AM

'The Capture' Season 2 to premiere in August on BBC

By Justin Klawans
1/5
'The Capture' Season 2 to premiere in August on BBC
The BBC has announced that the second season of its hit show "The Capture," starring Holliday Grainger, will premiere on the channel in August. Photo courtesy of BBC

July 27 (UPI) -- The BBC on Wednesday announced that Season 2 of its crime drama The Capture will premiere on British screens in August.

A slate of first-look photos from the second season was also released.

Advertisement

While it has been confirmed that Season 2 will air on BBC One next month, an exact release date has not yet been announced.

Created, written and directed by Bob Chanan, Season 1 of The Capture premiered in 2019 and followed a British conspiracy surrounding the murder of a well-known lawyer. While the crime is caught on CCTV, the conspiracy grows when it is discovered that the footage might not tell the whole story.

The BBC said that Season 2 of The Capture "will again question if we can really believe what we see."

Advertisement

"Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK's own 'Correction' unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy - with a new target," the broadcaster said. "Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features 'invisible' assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media."

A number of returning actors from Season 1 will be returning for the second installment.

This includes Holliday Grainger in the starring role as Detective Inspector Rachel Carey, along with Ben Miles and Hellboy's Ron Perlman.

A group of new faces will also be joining the cast, headlined by Indira Varma, known for her work on Game of Thrones and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Other new players include Succession's Rob Yang and Peaky Blinders star Charlie Murphy.

The 11 exclusive pictures released by the BBC showed off many of these characters as they work to solve the mystery.

Season 1 of The Capture was released to positive acclaim in the U.K, and each episode drew an average of 7.7 million viewers, according to the BBC.

Advertisement

It was also the most-requested new show on the broadcaster's streaming service, BBC iPlayer.

The star of Season 1, Callum Turner, was nominated for a British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for his performance.

Turner, whose character went to prison at the end of the first season, is not currently listed to reprise his role in Season 2.

Read More

TV review: New 'Pretty Little Liars' puts endearing characters through hell 'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn says he was 'held up at immigration' Sarah Paulson to executive produce and star in upcoming horror film 'Dust'

Latest Headlines

David Harbour, Pedro Pascal to star in 'My Dentist's Murder Trial' at HBO
TV // 45 minutes ago
David Harbour, Pedro Pascal to star in 'My Dentist's Murder Trial' at HBO
July 27 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" star David Harbour and "The Mandalorian" actor Pedro Pascal will star in the HBO crime drama "My Dentist's Murder Trial."
'Thai Cave Rescue' to premiere Sept. 22 on Netflix
TV // 1 hour ago
'Thai Cave Rescue' to premiere Sept. 22 on Netflix
July 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a release date and the first details for its upcoming limited series based on the 2019 Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand.
John Krasinski talks 'Dr. Strange' cameo and 'Office' fan theories on 'Fallon'
TV // 3 hours ago
John Krasinski talks 'Dr. Strange' cameo and 'Office' fan theories on 'Fallon'
July 27 (UPI) -- Actor John Krasinki appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about his surprise appearance in "Dr. Strange" and reuniting with co-stars from "The Office."
'The Resort' cast discovers subtleties of past, present characters
TV // 8 hours ago
'The Resort' cast discovers subtleties of past, present characters
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Skyler Gisondo, Nina Bloomgarten, Luis Gerardo Mendez and Gabriela Cartol discuss the mysteries of "The Resort."
Michelle Monaghan stars as identical twins in 'Echoes' trailer
TV // 20 hours ago
Michelle Monaghan stars as identical twins in 'Echoes' trailer
July 26 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming mystery thriller "Echoes" starring Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer.
'Grey's Anatomy': Adelaide Kane joins Season 19 of ABC series
TV // 22 hours ago
'Grey's Anatomy': Adelaide Kane joins Season 19 of ABC series
July 26 (UPI) -- "Reign" and "Once Upon a Time" actress Adelaide Kane will play a new resident on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy."
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2 trailer shows family, business collide
TV // 23 hours ago
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2 trailer shows family, business collide
July 26 (UPI) -- "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," a crime drama starring Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis, will return for a second season on Starz in August.
TV review: New 'Pretty Little Liars' puts endearing characters through hell
TV // 23 hours ago
TV review: New 'Pretty Little Liars' puts endearing characters through hell
LOS ANGELES, July 26 (UPI) -- "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" does a good job introducing new characters and then ramping up the danger in which they find themselves.
'The Sandman' featurette: Neil Gaiman teases 'wonderful journey' in Netflix series
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Sandman' featurette: Neil Gaiman teases 'wonderful journey' in Netflix series
July 26 (UPI) -- "The Sandman," a new fantasy drama based on the Neil Gaiman comic book and starring Tom Sturridge, is coming to Netflix in August.
Roman Reigns talks battling Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on 'Today'
TV // 1 day ago
Roman Reigns talks battling Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on 'Today'
July 26 (UPI) -- WWE star Roman Reigns made an appearance on "The Today Show" to talk about his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, as well as a variety of other topics.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Roman Reigns talks battling Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on 'Today'
Roman Reigns talks battling Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on 'Today'
'Goodfellas,' 'Godfather of Harlem' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
'Goodfellas,' 'Godfather of Harlem' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Brian Volk-Weiss unearths the secrets of 'Star Wars' with Marcia Lucas
Brian Volk-Weiss unearths the secrets of 'Star Wars' with Marcia Lucas
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement