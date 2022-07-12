'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'White Lotus' lead the field in Emmy nominations

1/5
Brian Cox appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for "Succession" during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020. The series leads the field with 25 nominations. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
July 12 (UPI) -- Succession, Ted Lasso, White Lotus, Euphoria, Ozark and Only Murders in the Building were among the TV shows with multiple Emmy nominations announced by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.
Ruthless family finance drama, Succession, leads the field with the most nominations overall -- 25 -- but soccer comedy Ted Lasso and the paradise resort-themed limited series White Lotus followed close behind with 20 nods apiece.
Ted Lasso also earned 20 nominations in 2021.
At 25, Zendaya became the youngest two-time Emmy acting nominee and youngest producing nominee for Euphoria. Her co-star Sydney Sweeney was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in both the comedy and drama categories for Euphoria and White Lotus.
Quinta Brunson is now the first Black artist to earn three Emmy nominations for Best Comedy, Best Lead Actress in a Comedy and Best Writing for a Comedy for Abbott Elementary. Brunson, 32, is also the youngest actress to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy.
Former President Barack Obama also earned a nod for narrating the documentary, Our National Parks.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock.
The nominees for the 2022 Emmys are:
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Lead Actor in a Drama
Jason Bateman Ozark
Brian Cox Succession
Lee Jung-jae Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
Adam Scott Severance
Jeremy Strong Succession
Best Lead Actress in a Drama
Jodie Comer Killing Eve
Laura Linney Ozark
Melanie Lynskey Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show
Zendaya Euphoria
Best Lead Actor in a Comedy
Donald Glover Atlanta
Bill Hader Barry
Nicholas Hoult The Great
Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso
Best Lead Actress in a Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning The Great
Issa Rae Insecure
Jean Smart Hacks
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Nicholas Braun Succession
Billy Crudup The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin Succession
Park Hae-soo Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen Succession
John Turturro Severance
Christopher Walken Severance
Oh Yeong-su Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Patricia Arquette Severance
Julia Garner Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon Squid Game
Christina Ricci Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron Succession
Sarah Snook Succession
Sydney Sweeney Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Anthony Carrigan Barry
Brett Goldstein Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler Barry
Bowen Yang Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Alex Borstein The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder Hacks
Janelle James Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett The White Lotus
Jake Lacy The White Lotus
Will Poulter Dopesick
Seth Rogen Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg Dopesick
Steve Zahn The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Connie Britton The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney The White Lotus
Mare Winningham Dopesick
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Colin Firth The Staircase
Andrew Garfield Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton Dopesick
Himesh Patel Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan Pam & Tommy
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Toni Collette The Staircase
Julia Garner Inventing Anna
Lily James Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley Maid
Amanda Seyfried The Dropout
Best Supporting Actress in
Best Television Movie
Chip 'n'Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Best Variety Talk Series
Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Competition Series
Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls
Nailed It
Rupaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Variety Special
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff'rent Strokes
The Oscars
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga