'Obi-Wan' actress Moses Ingram joins Apple TV+ series 'Lady in the Lake'

Moses Ingram will star with Natalie Portman in a new series based on the Laura Lippman novel "Lady in the Lake." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Moses Ingram has joined the cast of Lady in the Lake. Apple TV+ confirmed in a press release Thursday that Ingram, 28, will star with Natalie Portman in the new series. Advertisement

Lady in the Lake is based on the Laura Lippman novel of the same name. The series takes place in 1960s Baltimore and centers on an unsolved murder.

Portman plays Maddie Schwartz, a housewife and mother who reinvents her life as an investigative journalist. The change sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.

Y'Lan Noel, Mikey Madison and Brett Gelman also star.

Lady in the Lake is created and directed by Alma Har'el, who also serves as executive producer with Lippman, Portman and Boaz Yakin.

The series marks Portman's first TV role.

Ingram is known for playing Reva Sevander, aka the Third Sister, on the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. She also portrayed Jolene in the Netflix series The Queen's Gambit and starred in the 2021 film The Tragedy of Macbeth.