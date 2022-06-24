Breaking News
U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion rights
Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 24, 2022 / 10:55 AM

'Obi-Wan' actress Moses Ingram joins Apple TV+ series 'Lady in the Lake'

By Annie Martin
1/4
'Obi-Wan' actress Moses Ingram joins Apple TV+ series 'Lady in the Lake'
Moses Ingram will star with Natalie Portman in a new series based on the Laura Lippman novel "Lady in the Lake." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Moses Ingram has joined the cast of Lady in the Lake.

Apple TV+ confirmed in a press release Thursday that Ingram, 28, will star with Natalie Portman in the new series.

Advertisement

Lady in the Lake is based on the Laura Lippman novel of the same name. The series takes place in 1960s Baltimore and centers on an unsolved murder.

Portman plays Maddie Schwartz, a housewife and mother who reinvents her life as an investigative journalist. The change sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.

Y'Lan Noel, Mikey Madison and Brett Gelman also star.

Lady in the Lake is created and directed by Alma Har'el, who also serves as executive producer with Lippman, Portman and Boaz Yakin.

The series marks Portman's first TV role.

Ingram is known for playing Reva Sevander, aka the Third Sister, on the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. She also portrayed Jolene in the Netflix series The Queen's Gambit and starred in the 2021 film The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Advertisement

Read More

Taylor Swift explores loneliness in new song 'Carolina' Charlie Puth, Jungkook are lovesick in 'Left and Right' music video Lil Nas X calls out BET in new song 'Late to Da Party' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

John Early: 'Would it Kill You to Laugh?' is 'timeless and silly'
TV // 3 hours ago
John Early: 'Would it Kill You to Laugh?' is 'timeless and silly'
NEW YORK, June 24 (UPI) -- John Early and Kate Berlant say their new Peacock sketch-comedy special "Would it Kill You to Laugh?" mines ordinary, relatable situations rather than current events for humor.
TV review: 'Westworld' Season 4 creates suspense with faithful themes
TV // 48 minutes ago
TV review: 'Westworld' Season 4 creates suspense with faithful themes
LOS ANGELES, June 24 (UPI) -- "Westworld" Season 4 creates new suspenseful mysteries out of the familiar themes of the robot theme park.
Alisha Boe to star in Apple adaptation of Edith Wharton's 'The Buccaneers'
TV // 2 hours ago
Alisha Boe to star in Apple adaptation of Edith Wharton's 'The Buccaneers'
June 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced it ordered an eight-episode adaptation of Edith Wharton's unfinished final novel, "The Buccaneers," starring Alisha Boe and Kristine Froseth.
Paul Giamatti to star in Season 2 of HBO's '30 Coins'
TV // 3 hours ago
Paul Giamatti to star in Season 2 of HBO's '30 Coins'
June 24 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning "Billions" and "John Adams" actor Paul Giamatti has signed on to star in Season 2 of the Spanish mystery-horror series, "30 Coins."
George R.R. Martin confirms Jon Snow 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
TV // 3 hours ago
George R.R. Martin confirms Jon Snow 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
June 24 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin has confirmed recent media reports about plans for a Jon Snow spin-off to his medieval fantasy drama.
'Queer Eye' stars begin filming Season 7 in New Orleans
TV // 23 hours ago
'Queer Eye' stars begin filming Season 7 in New Orleans
June 23 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a first look at "Queer Eye" Season 7 featuring Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.
'Selling Sunset' renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 at Netflix
TV // 23 hours ago
'Selling Sunset' renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 at Netflix
June 23 (UPI) -- "Selling Sunset," a reality series that features Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn and Heather Young, will return for two more seasons.
Joe Biden, Lizzo to join James Corden in 'Late Late Show' episodes from London
TV // 1 day ago
Joe Biden, Lizzo to join James Corden in 'Late Late Show' episodes from London
June 23 (UPI) -- "The Late Late Show with James Corden" will return to London next week and feature President Joe Biden, Lizzo, Vin Diesel, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and more.
Jeremy Allen White: 'The Bear' shows chefs' 'sacrifice and commitment'
TV // 1 day ago
Jeremy Allen White: 'The Bear' shows chefs' 'sacrifice and commitment'
LOS ANGELES, June 23 (UPI) -- Jeremy Allen White describes his cooking lessons to play a chef in "The Bear," premiering Thursday on FX.
From 'Crown' to 'Chloe': Erin Doherty wants to keep surprising people
TV // 1 day ago
From 'Crown' to 'Chloe': Erin Doherty wants to keep surprising people
NEW YORK, June 23 (UPI) -- Erin Doherty said she signed on to play cyber-stalker and con artist Becky in Prime Video's "Chloe" because the character was so unlike Princess Anne, whom she portrayed on "The Crown." The series premieres Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elliot Page 'proud' of his 'Umbrella Academy' character's coming out as trans
Elliot Page 'proud' of his 'Umbrella Academy' character's coming out as trans
Patrick Schwarzenegger 'honored' to star in 'The Boys' spinoff
Patrick Schwarzenegger 'honored' to star in 'The Boys' spinoff
Shania Twain cancels show after losing voice
Shania Twain cancels show after losing voice
Diana Ross, Tame Impala release 'Turn Up the Sunshine' from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'
Diana Ross, Tame Impala release 'Turn Up the Sunshine' from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear in first official joint portrait
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear in first official joint portrait
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement