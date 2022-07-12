Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 12, 2022 / 9:00 AM

BTS brings streaming titles to Disney+ in content coup

By Thomas Maresca
1/5
BTS brings streaming titles to Disney+ in content coup
K-pop superstars BTS shown here speaking earlier this year at the White House, will bring original content to streamer Disney+, the group's management company and Disney announced Tuesday. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, July 12 (UPI) -- BTS is coming to streamer Disney+ as part of a content deal between the K-pop superstars' management firm HYBE and Walt Disney Co., the companies announced Tuesday.

Three titles involving the boy band or its members were unveiled Tuesday, including the live concert film BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage -- LA, which features a performance at Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium in November. It was the band's first in-person concert in almost two years after the pandemic scrapped their planned world tour.

Advertisement

Also on tap for the Disney streaming service is a docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.

"With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter," HYBE said in a release.

The project comes on the heels of an announced hiatus by BTS last month. HYBE later clarified in a statement that the group would remain active while "starting a new chapter with new solo projects, as well as group projects."

Advertisement

A third show, In the Soop: Friendcation, will include BTS member V as part of a travel reality series featuring Korean entertainment stars such as Itaewon Class' Seo-jun Park and Parasite star Woo-shik Choi.

At least two more content titles from HYBE will be distributed exclusively by Disney, the companies said.

"This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists," Park Ji-won, CEO of HYBE, said in a statement. "The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms."

South Korea has become a content powerhouse for streaming services with hit shows such as 2021 phenomenon Squid Game providing a huge boost for global leader Netflix. Last year, Netflix invested $500 million in projects in the country.

Rival platforms have also tapped into the K-content pipeline, with Apple TV+ launching the Korean-language original series Dr. Brain and Pachinko and Disney+ releasing Snowdrop, featuring Blackpink member Jisoo. Disney+ earlier this year announced plans to release 20 Korean dramas in 2022, and bringing the world's biggest band and its legions of adoring fans, known as Army, onto the platform is a major win.

Advertisement

BTS released a three-disc anthology, Proof, last month as the group celebrated its ninth anniversary.

The septet's members have been busy with solo projects since last month's "new chapter" announcement. Junggook collaborated with Charlie Puth on the single "Left and Right" in June, while J-Hope's album Jack in the Box is slated for release on Friday.

BTS will also get together for a concert in October to support the city of Busan's bid to host the World Expo in 2030.

Read More

BTS member J-Hope shares 'Jack in the Box' track list 'BTS Island: In the SEOM' releases music video for Suga soundtrack 'Our Island' BTS member J-Hope wants 'More' in new solo single

Latest Headlines

Maya Rudolph's 'Loot' renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+
TV // 1 hour ago
Maya Rudolph's 'Loot' renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+
July 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed "Loot," starring and executive produced by Maya Rudolph, for a second season.
'Love Island USA' introduces 5 female islanders
TV // 17 hours ago
'Love Island USA' introduces 5 female islanders
July 11 (UPI) -- Peacock introduced the first five contestants on "Love Island USA." The show premieres July 19.
'The Outlaws' tangle with drug lord in Season 2 trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Outlaws' tangle with drug lord in Season 2 trailer
July 11 (UPI) -- "The Outlaws," a crime thriller comedy series created by and starring "The Office" co-creator Stephen Merchant, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'Resident Evil' clip shows Albert Wesker free his daughters
TV // 19 hours ago
'Resident Evil' clip shows Albert Wesker free his daughters
July 11 (UPI) -- Netflix released a clip from "Resident Evil" on Monday. The scene shows Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) send his daughters (Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong) out of a lab during an emergency.
'Documentary Now!': Cate Blanchett, Jamie Demetriou join Season 53
TV // 20 hours ago
'Documentary Now!': Cate Blanchett, Jamie Demetriou join Season 53
July 11 (UPI) -- Cate Blanchett, Jamie Demetriou, Trystan Gravelle, Jonathan Pryce, John Rhys-Davies, Harriet Walter and Tom Jones will appear in the IFC series "Documentary Now!"
Katya Jones, Kitty Scott-Claus join 'Celebrity MasterChef 2022'
TV // 22 hours ago
Katya Jones, Kitty Scott-Claus join 'Celebrity MasterChef 2022'
July 11 (UPI) -- "Strictly Come Dancing" pro Katya Jones, "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" alum Kitty Scott-Claus, "Hollyoaks" actor Richard Blackwood and other stars will compete in "Celebrity MasterChef 2022."
BBC adds four new 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros for Season 20
TV // 1 day ago
BBC adds four new 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros for Season 20
July 11 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it is adding four new professional dancers to its cast for "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 20 this fall. 
Shane Richie to return as Alfie Moon on BBC's 'EastEnders'
TV // 2 days ago
Shane Richie to return as Alfie Moon on BBC's 'EastEnders'
July 9 (UPI) -- Shane Richie is set to reprise his role as Alfie Moon on the British soap opera "EastEnders" this fall, the BBC announced.
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
TV // 3 days ago
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
NEW YORK, July 9 (UPI) -- Jemima Rooper says she tried not to judge Olivia Winfield, who she plays in "Flowers in the Attic: Origin," because the character made the best decisions she could to survive what she sees as an impossible situation.
'Resident Evil' theme song released ahead of Netflix premiere
TV // 3 days ago
'Resident Evil' theme song released ahead of Netflix premiere
July 8 (UPI) -- Milan Records released the track "Venus Flytrap" from the Netflix series "Resident Evil" on Friday. The show premieres July 14 and full soundtrack releases July 15.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lea Michele to replace Beanie Feldstein in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Lea Michele to replace Beanie Feldstein in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes
TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser
Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement