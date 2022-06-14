Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 14, 2022 / 11:52 AM / Updated at 12:26 PM

BTS to take hiatus as members pursue solo careers

By Annie Martin
1/5
BTS to take hiatus as members pursue solo careers
Members of BTS speak to the media in the brefing room of the White House on May 31, calling for an end to anti-Asian hate. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is going on hiatus.

The K-pop group announced the break Monday while celebrating BTS Festa, an event honoring its ninth anniversary as a band.

Advertisement

BTS shared the news in a video that showed them enjoying dinner together as a group.

"We're each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things," Jungkook said. "We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now."

The members will pursue solo careers during the hiatus.

"I've always thought that BTS was different from other groups. But the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something," RM said.

RM and other members teared up as they discussed the break.

"I want BTS to go on for a long time. We have to go through this to do that," RM said. "I want it to last long and for BTS to last long, I think I have to retain who I am."

Jungkook ended by promising, "There's so much more to come."

Advertisement

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is signed to HYBE, formerly Big Hit Entertainment, and made its debut in 2013.

BTS experienced a surge of popularity in 2015 and had become a global phenomenon by 2017. The group has helped expose people from around the world to Korean music and culture, as well as paved the way for other Korean artists to find global success.

According to a 2019 report, BTS adds $3.5 billion a year to the South Korean economy with its concert, album and music streaming sales. The group is also credited with increasing merchandise exports and linked to a spike in tourist visits.

Bang Si-hyuk, the music producer and record executive who founded Big Hit Music and HYBE, joined South Korea's stock-rich list in July at No. 9, worth $3.2 billion.

The popularity of BTS and other K-pop acts has drawn criticism from North Korea, which likened such artists to "slaves" in March 2021 as it continued to crack down on banned media and "corrupting influences."

Band members have spoken at the United Nations, praising the world's youth for their response to COVID-19. In a visit to the White House on May 31, they called for an end to anti-Asian hate.

Advertisement

BTS has released five full-length Korean albums since its debut.

News of the hiatus follows the release of the anthology album Proof and a music video for the new single "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)."

BTS performs on 'Good Morning America'

BTS performs on "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage in Central Park in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

BTS release 'Proof' album, 'Yet to Come' music video BTS member J-Hope, TXT join Lollapalooza lineup BTS share family portrait in honor of BTS Festa

Latest Headlines

Rolling Stones cancel second show as Mick Jagger recovers from COVID-19
Music // 2 hours ago
Rolling Stones cancel second show as Mick Jagger recovers from COVID-19
June 14 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones postponed another concert on their "Sixty" anniversary tour after Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.
Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend
Music // 3 hours ago
Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend
June 14 (UPI) -- Post Malone confirmed the birth of his first child, a daughter, and said he is engaged to his girlfriend.
Rolling Stones cancel show after Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19
Music // 23 hours ago
Rolling Stones cancel show after Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19
June 13 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones postponed a concert on their "Sixty" anniversary tour after Mick Jagger came down with COVID-19.
Post Malone to launch 'Twelve Carat' tour in September
Music // 1 day ago
Post Malone to launch 'Twelve Carat' tour in September
June 13 (UPI) -- Post Malone will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Roddy Ricch.
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' is No. 1 album in U.S. for 2nd week
Music // 3 days ago
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' is No. 1 album in U.S. for 2nd week
June 11 (UPI) -- Pop music star Harry Styles' "Harry's House" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.
Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Music // 3 days ago
Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
June 10 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber shared a video on Instagram on Friday in which he revealed he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing facial paralysis.
The Boyz hold office meeting in 'Sweet' concept trailer
Music // 3 days ago
The Boyz hold office meeting in 'Sweet' concept trailer
June 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group The Boyz shared a teaser for "Sweet," its upcoming single for "Universe Music."
FKA twigs performs 'Killer' during Tiny Desk Concert
Music // 4 days ago
FKA twigs performs 'Killer' during Tiny Desk Concert
June 10 (UPI) -- FKA twigs performed her new single "Killer" and the songs "Home with You" and "Cellophane" at an intimate show for NPR.
BTS release 'Proof' album, 'Yet to Come' music video
Music // 4 days ago
BTS release 'Proof' album, 'Yet to Come' music video
June 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS released the anthology album "Proof" and a music video for the song "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)."
Carrie Underwood returns with new album 'Denim & Rhinestones'
Music // 4 days ago
Carrie Underwood returns with new album 'Denim & Rhinestones'
June 10 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood released the album "Denim & Rhinestones" and discussed her new era of music on "Good Morning America."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28
Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
'P-Valley': Megan Thee Stallion joins Season 2
'P-Valley': Megan Thee Stallion joins Season 2
Gaten Matarazzo, girlfriend Elizabeth Yu attend Tony Awards
Gaten Matarazzo, girlfriend Elizabeth Yu attend Tony Awards
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement