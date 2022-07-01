Trending
July 1, 2022

'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ cancels series after Season 3 renewal

By Annie Martin
'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ cancels series after Season 3 renewal
Allison Tolman played Alma Filcott in "Why Women Kill" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Why Women Kill will no longer get a third season at Paramount+.

Variety reported Friday that the dark comedy-drama anthology series was canceled following its Season 3 renewal.

Deadline confirmed the news.

"Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of Why Women Kill," a Paramount+ rep said. "We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios, the amazing creator and showrunner Marc Cherry and the incredible writers, cast and crew for two memorable seasons."

The series was reportedly firming up its lead cast and preparing to start production when the decision was made to not move forward.

Why Women Kill was renewed for Season 3 in December.

The first season followed three women, played by Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, in different timelines, while Season 2 took place in 1949 and starred Allison Tolman, Lana Parilla and B.K. Cannon.

The series originally premiered on CBS All Access, which was rebranded as Paramount+ in March 2021.

