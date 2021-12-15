Trending
'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ renews comedy-drama for Season 3

By Annie Martin
Allison Tolman plays Alma Fillcot in "Why Women Kill" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Why Women Kill will return for a third season.

Paramount+ confirmed Wednesday that it renewed the dark comedy-drama series for Season 3.

Why Women Kill is an anthology series from Desperate Housewives and Devious Maids creator Marc Cherry. The show explores the events leading up to a death caused by a woman.

The first season followed three women in different timelines, played by Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Season 2 took place in 1949 and starred Allison Tolman, Lana Parilla, B.K. Cannon, Matthew Daddario and Nick Frost.

"Why Women Kill explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm and dark humor only Marc Cherry can provide," Paramount+ president of original scripted series Nicole Clemens said in a statement.

"We can't wait to share the new cast of riveting, scandalous characters Marc Cherry has created when the series returns for its third season," she added.

Why Women Kill originally premiered on CBS All Access, which was rebranded as Paramount+ in March.

