'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ renews comedy-drama for Season 3

Allison Tolman plays Alma Fillcot in "Why Women Kill" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Why Women Kill will return for a third season. Paramount+ confirmed Wednesday that it renewed the dark comedy-drama series for Season 3. Advertisement

Why Women Kill is an anthology series from Desperate Housewives and Devious Maids creator Marc Cherry. The show explores the events leading up to a death caused by a woman.

The first season followed three women in different timelines, played by Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Season 2 took place in 1949 and starred Allison Tolman, Lana Parilla, B.K. Cannon, Matthew Daddario and Nick Frost.

"Why Women Kill explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm and dark humor only Marc Cherry can provide," Paramount+ president of original scripted series Nicole Clemens said in a statement.

"We can't wait to share the new cast of riveting, scandalous characters Marc Cherry has created when the series returns for its third season," she added.

We've got some killer news. #WhyWomenKill is coming back for season 3 with a new cast and new era! pic.twitter.com/AmH04Rjljx— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) December 15, 2021

Why Women Kill originally premiered on CBS All Access, which was rebranded as Paramount+ in March.