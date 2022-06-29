Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 29, 2022 / 1:35 PM

Netflix to host 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 virtual watch party

By Sheri Walsh
1/4
Netflix to host 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 virtual watch party
"Stranger Things" cast members, left to right, Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson and Gaten Matarazzo arrive for the 26th annual SAG Awards in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Netflix will host a late-night virtual watch party with cast members to celebrate the last two episodes of Stranger Things 4.

Fans can tune in at 2:15 a.m. EDT Friday to talk live with the cast before Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 premieres 45 minutes later at 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Stranger Things is hyping the watch party as a Thursday event, for west coast viewers, asking "Are You Ready?" David Harbour who plays Jim Hopper will take part in the Q&A, as well as Brett Gelman who plays Murray, Jamie Campbell Bower as Henry Creel/Vecna and Joseph Quinn who plays Eddie Munson.

The event is free to all Netflix subscribers with the watch party hosted on Scener, an online co-viewing platform that allows viewers to watch titles on different streaming services at the same time.

Advertisement

So far, 18,000 Stranger Things fans have registered for the event. Fans can sign-up at strangerthings4.scener.com.

Stranger Things, which also stars Winona Ryder and Noah Schnapp, is one of Netflix's most popular originals. The sci-fi horror series follows a group of young friends in the 1980s as they experience supernatural events. Season 4, Volume 1 premiered in May. Volume 2, which premiers Friday, will consist of two episodes, including a supersized episode with a runtime of almost two-and-a-half hours.

Volume 1 left viewers hanging with the revelation that Vecna is actually Henry Creel, a Hawkins boy from the 1950s who became the first test subject in the same government experiment as Eleven. Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month there are deaths and gore to come in Volume 2.

Netflix warned last week "your friends are not prepared for this fight..." when it released its trailer for the "epic two-part season finale."

Advertisement

Stranger Things was created by the Duffer Brothers and produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment.

Read More

'Stranger Things' stars prepare to fight in Season 4, Volume 2 trailer 'Stranger Things': How the satanic panic of the '80s, '90s created Eddie Noah Schnapp teases deaths, gore in 'Stranger Things' Season 4, Volume 2 'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2

Latest Headlines

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' stars head to camp in Season 3 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' stars head to camp in Season 3 trailer
June 29 (UPI) -- "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will return for a third season on Disney+ in July.
Kate Winslet to star in HBO adaptation of 'Trust'
TV // 4 hours ago
Kate Winslet to star in HBO adaptation of 'Trust'
June 29 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet will star in and produce "Trust," a new series based on the Hernan Diaz novel.
'See': Jason Momoa series to end with Season 3
TV // 5 hours ago
'See': Jason Momoa series to end with Season 3
June 29 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ shared a teaser trailer for the third and final season of sci-fi drama series "See."
'Tonight Show': Steve Carell says 'Go On, Git' to true crime docs
TV // 9 hours ago
'Tonight Show': Steve Carell says 'Go On, Git' to true crime docs
June 29 (UPI) -- Steve Carell joined Jimmy Fallon in his "Go On, Git" comedy skit on "The Tonight Show."
Rob Corddry, Jethro Bovingdon: 'Top Gear' encourages 'stupid adventures'
TV // 14 hours ago
Rob Corddry, Jethro Bovingdon: 'Top Gear' encourages 'stupid adventures'
LOS ANGELES, June 29 (UPI) -- Two of the hosts of "Top Gear: America" preview some of the "stupid adventures" they went on in their second season, premiering Friday.
'Making the Cut' Season 3 to feature 10 designers, premiere in August
TV // 1 day ago
'Making the Cut' Season 3 to feature 10 designers, premiere in August
June 28 (UPI) -- "Making the Cut," a reality competition series hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, will return to Prime Video in August.
'Beyond Salem' trailer teases 'next chapter' for 'Days of Our Lives' characters
TV // 1 day ago
'Beyond Salem' trailer teases 'next chapter' for 'Days of Our Lives' characters
June 28 (UPI) -- "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem" Chapter 2 is coming to Peacock in July.
'True Detective': Kali Reis joins Jodie Foster in Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'True Detective': Kali Reis joins Jodie Foster in Season 4
June 28 (UPI) -- HBO ordered "True Detective: Night Country" starring Jodie Foster and actress and professional boxer Kali Reis.
Martin Lawrence explains why 'Martin' reboot wouldn't work
TV // 1 day ago
Martin Lawrence explains why 'Martin' reboot wouldn't work
June 28 (UPI) -- Martin Lawrence discussed the possibility of a "Martin" reboot on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Mo Willems: 'Naked Mole Rat' is a coming-out, accepting-in story
TV // 1 day ago
Mo Willems: 'Naked Mole Rat' is a coming-out, accepting-in story
NEW YORK, June 28 (UPI) -- Mo Willems says he wants his new animated adventure, "Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed," to speak to everyone, not just the preschoolers who make his picture books bestsellers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies
Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies
Ron Perlman, Allison Dunbar marry in Italy
Ron Perlman, Allison Dunbar marry in Italy
Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'
Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'
Brandi Glanville regrets how she handled Denise Richards drama
Brandi Glanville regrets how she handled Denise Richards drama
Rob Corddry, Jethro Bovingdon: 'Top Gear' encourages 'stupid adventures'
Rob Corddry, Jethro Bovingdon: 'Top Gear' encourages 'stupid adventures'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement