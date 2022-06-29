Netflix to host 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 virtual watch party

1/4

"Stranger Things" cast members, left to right, Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson and Gaten Matarazzo arrive for the 26th annual SAG Awards in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Netflix will host a late-night virtual watch party with cast members to celebrate the last two episodes of Stranger Things 4. Fans can tune in at 2:15 a.m. EDT Friday to talk live with the cast before Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 premieres 45 minutes later at 3 a.m. Advertisement

Stranger Things is hyping the watch party as a Thursday event, for west coast viewers, asking "Are You Ready?" David Harbour who plays Jim Hopper will take part in the Q&A, as well as Brett Gelman who plays Murray, Jamie Campbell Bower as Henry Creel/Vecna and Joseph Quinn who plays Eddie Munson.

⚡️ ARE ⚡️ YOU ⚡️ READY? ⚡ join David Harbour, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower and Joseph Quinn for a Q&A followed by a virtual watch party of STRANGER THINGS 4 Vol. 2 this Thursday powered by @scener! RSVP now at https://t.co/G6eONWXWnI pic.twitter.com/4vQDXXs0k0— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 29, 2022

The event is free to all Netflix subscribers with the watch party hosted on Scener, an online co-viewing platform that allows viewers to watch titles on different streaming services at the same time.

Advertisement

So far, 18,000 Stranger Things fans have registered for the event. Fans can sign-up at strangerthings4.scener.com.

Stranger Things, which also stars Winona Ryder and Noah Schnapp, is one of Netflix's most popular originals. The sci-fi horror series follows a group of young friends in the 1980s as they experience supernatural events. Season 4, Volume 1 premiered in May. Volume 2, which premiers Friday, will consist of two episodes, including a supersized episode with a runtime of almost two-and-a-half hours.

Volume 1 left viewers hanging with the revelation that Vecna is actually Henry Creel, a Hawkins boy from the 1950s who became the first test subject in the same government experiment as Eleven. Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month there are deaths and gore to come in Volume 2.

Netflix warned last week "your friends are not prepared for this fight..." when it released its trailer for the "epic two-part season finale."

"Your friends are not prepared for this fight..." The epic two-part season finale of Stranger Things 4 premieres July 1 pic.twitter.com/ffoOau5lvI— Netflix (@netflix) June 21, 2022

Advertisement

Stranger Things was created by the Duffer Brothers and produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment.