TV
June 28, 2022 / 12:55 PM

'Making the Cut' Season 3 to feature 10 designers, premiere in August

By Annie Martin
Heidi Klum hosts the Prime Video series "Making the Cut." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Making the Cut Season 3 is coming to Prime Video in August.

Amazon said in a press release Tuesday that the new season will premiere Aug. 19. New episodes will be released in pairs each week, culminating with the season finale Sept. 9.

Making the Cut is a reality competition featuring aspiring fashion designers. The series follows the contestants as they take their emerging brands to the next level and compete for a $1 million prize and mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host the show, with Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott as judges. Chloe x Halle, Jason Bolden and Wisdom Kaye will appear as guest judges in the new season.

Season 3 features 10 new contestants:

Ciara Chyanne Morgan of Los Angeles, Calif., a self-taught designer whose brand, Ciara Chyanne, focuses on contemporary, elevated ready-to-wear.

Curtis Cassell of Brooklyn, N.Y., the founder and designer of the nonbinary label Queera.

Emily Bargeron of Savannah, Ga., the founder of the free-spirited fashion label Mamie Ruth whose colorful collections and "fest-dressed" designs make people feel good.

Gabriella Meyer of Chicago, Ill., a designer who creates readymade and custom streetwear for her brand Denimcratic.

Georgia Hardinge of London, England, a fashion designer and sculptural designer who founded her own Georgia Hardinge label.

Jeanette Limas of Philadelphia, Pa., a designer who was born in Dominican Republic and began her education there.

Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert of Montreal, Canada, a designer who founded the conceptual skatewear brand MRKNTN.

Rafael Chaouiche of Curitiba, Brazil, a designer whose brand Chaouiche is inspired by strong women and features bold designs and a mix of colors, fabrics and sculptural cuts.

Yannik Zamboni of Zurich, Switzerland, a former model whose brand, maison blanche, pushes the conversation of various sociopolitical issues and addresses taboo topics by means of conceptual fashion.

