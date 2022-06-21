'Bachelorette' alums Katie Thurston, John Hersey split up

June 21 (UPI) -- Bachelorette alums Katie Thurston and John Hersey have called it quits on their relationship.

The television personalities confirmed Monday that they recently broke up after less than a year of dating.

"Statement: no we aren't together," Thurston wrote on Instagram Stories.

Hersey said in a post on his own account that he and Thurston are "no longer dating."

"I love being able to share special moments with you all -- the funny ones, the happy ones, the outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones. But I don't know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones," Hersey wrote.

"As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating. This decision was not made lightly, and it was obviously not an easy one to make," he added.

"I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you," Hersey said.

Thurston and Hersey first met during The Bachelorette Season 17, which aired in spring 2021. Thurston eliminated Hersey in week two of the competition and ended up choosing Blake Moynes, but split from Moynes in October 2021.

Thurston announced in November that she and Hersey were dating.