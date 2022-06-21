Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 21, 2022 / 9:55 AM

'Bachelorette' alums Katie Thurston, John Hersey split up

By Annie Martin

June 21 (UPI) -- Bachelorette alums Katie Thurston and John Hersey have called it quits on their relationship.

The television personalities confirmed Monday that they recently broke up after less than a year of dating.

Advertisement

"Statement: no we aren't together," Thurston wrote on Instagram Stories.

Former "Bachelorette" star Katie Thurston and John Hersey broke up after less than a year of dating. Photo by thekatiethurston/Instagram Stories

Hersey said in a post on his own account that he and Thurston are "no longer dating."

"I love being able to share special moments with you all -- the funny ones, the happy ones, the outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones. But I don't know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones," Hersey wrote.

"As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating. This decision was not made lightly, and it was obviously not an easy one to make," he added.

Advertisement

"I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you," Hersey said.

Former "Bachelorette" star Katie Thurston and John Hersey broke up after less than a year of dating. Photo by johnalexhersey/Instagram Stories

Thurston and Hersey first met during The Bachelorette Season 17, which aired in spring 2021. Thurston eliminated Hersey in week two of the competition and ended up choosing Blake Moynes, but split from Moynes in October 2021.

Thurston announced in November that she and Hersey were dating.

Read More

'Bachelor' alum Tia Booth expecting first child 'The Ultimatum' couple Alexis Maloney, Hunter Parr marry Kenya Moore on Marlo Hampton: 'She's not capable of being a friend' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Wolf Pack' announces cast, begins production with 'Teen Wolf' creator
TV // 18 hours ago
'Wolf Pack' announces cast, begins production with 'Teen Wolf' creator
June 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the cast of "Wolf Pack," from the creator of MTV's "Teen Wolf," on Monday. Production begins next week in Atlanta.
'Yellowstone' prequel '1932' switches to '1923'
TV // 18 hours ago
'Yellowstone' prequel '1932' switches to '1923'
June 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the next "Yellowstone" prequel's official title on Monday. "1923" will be the next Taylor Sheridan series about the Dutton family.
Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo to star in Apple TV+ series 'Criminal Record'
TV // 21 hours ago
Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo to star in Apple TV+ series 'Criminal Record'
June 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ ordered "Criminal Record," a crime thriller starring "Doctor Who" actor Peter Capaldi and "The Good Fight" actress Cush Jumbo.
Series based on 'I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness' in the works at ITV
TV // 1 day ago
Series based on 'I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness' in the works at ITV
June 20 (UPI) -- Claire Vaye Watkins' novel, "I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness," is being adapted as a TV series, Britain's ITV announced Monday.
Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories
TV // 2 days ago
Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories
NEW YORK, June 19 (UPI) -- Zahn McClarnon says he wanted to star in "Dark Winds," AMC's adaptation of Tony Hillerman's beloved Leaphorn & Chee book series, because it would be the rare TV show with a mostly Native American cast and writing team.
Will Forte to star in 'Bodkin,' Netflix series produced by the Obamas
TV // 2 days ago
Will Forte to star in 'Bodkin,' Netflix series produced by the Obamas
June 18 (UPI) -- Production is expected to begin in Ireland next week on "Bodkin," a darkly comedic thriller starring Will Forte and executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Netflix announced.
Hallmark Channel's 'When Calls the Heart' renewed for 10th season
TV // 3 days ago
Hallmark Channel's 'When Calls the Heart' renewed for 10th season
June 17 (UPI) -- "When Calls the Heart" was officially renewed for a 10th season at Hallmark Channel, it was announced.
'Snowpiercer' to end with Season 4
TV // 3 days ago
'Snowpiercer' to end with Season 4
June 17 (UPI) -- TNT confirmed Friday that its dystopian drama, "Snowpiercer," will end with its upcoming fourth season.
Prime Video bringing 'Lord of the Rings' to Comic-Con
TV // 3 days ago
Prime Video bringing 'Lord of the Rings' to Comic-Con
June 17 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced Friday that it will bring the cast and creators of "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" to San Diego Comic-Con Hall H between July 21 - 24.
Noah Schnapp teases deaths, gore in 'Stranger Things' Season 4, Volume 2
TV // 3 days ago
Noah Schnapp teases deaths, gore in 'Stranger Things' Season 4, Volume 2
June 17 (UPI) -- Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on "Stranger Things," discussed the Netflix series on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

The Chicks apologize after ending show early
The Chicks apologize after ending show early
Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories
Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories
Loona release 'Flip That' special EP, music video
Loona release 'Flip That' special EP, music video
'Yellowstone' prequel '1932' switches to '1923'
'Yellowstone' prequel '1932' switches to '1923'
Kenya Moore on Marlo Hampton: 'She's not capable of being a friend'
Kenya Moore on Marlo Hampton: 'She's not capable of being a friend'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement