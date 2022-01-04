Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 4, 2022 / 10:38 AM

John Hersey wishes Katie Thurston a happy 31st birthday: 'I couldn't be happier'

By Annie Martin

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- John Hersey is celebrating his girlfriend Katie Thurston's 31st birthday.

The former Bachelorette contestant marked the occasion Monday by posting a tribute to Thurston on Instagram.

Advertisement

"I could have never dreamt up what this year had in store for me. I am both in awe of, and extremely grateful for the circumstances that brought us together. And thank goodness you dumped me on national television, or else we could have never gotten to where we are now," Hersey wrote.

"Falling for you was the best decision I never had a say in, and I couldn't be happier," he added. "Cheers to another year around the sun- happy birthday beautiful girl!"

Thurston responded in the comments, writing, "I sure do love you."

Hersey was a contestant in Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, which aired this year. Thurston sent Hersey home in week two, and ultimately chose and got engaged to Blake Moynes.

Advertisement

Thurston and Moynes split in October.

Thurston and Hersey confirmed their relationship in November.

"It's known Katie and John became close friends post-season. John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life, and they are excited to explore this newly found romantic connection," Thurston's rep told Us Weekly.

Thurston shared a photo Saturday on Instagram from her New Year's celebration with Hersey.

"#NYE looked a little different this year so here is a picture of us dressing up together for the first time. 2021 - thanks for the memories! #2022 - we can't wait to meet ya! And the best year yet begins..right now," she wrote.

Read More

'Bachelor' Clayton Echard on loving three women: 'The feelings were very real' Ricki Lake marries Ross Burningham: 'The happiest of days!' Tristan Thompson confirms he fathered child, apologizes to Khloe Kardashian What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
Entertainment News // 22 minutes ago
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A judge from the U.S. District Court in Central California has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the surviving members of Nirvana over the album cover to "Nevermind."
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover
Music // 27 minutes ago
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Weeknd shared the cover art for his album "Dawn FM" ahead of its release Friday.
Ricki Lake marries Ross Burningham: 'The happiest of days!'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ricki Lake marries Ross Burningham: 'The happiest of days!'
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Actress and television personality Ricki Lake married Ross Burningham at a seaside wedding.
Tristan Thompson confirms he fathered child, apologizes to Khloe Kardashian
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Tristan Thompson confirms he fathered child, apologizes to Khloe Kardashian
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Tristan Thompson apologized to Khloé Kardashian after a paternity test confirmed he fathered a son with Maralee Nichols.
'This is Us' cast reflect on series: 'All good things must come to an end'
TV // 2 hours ago
'This is Us' cast reflect on series: 'All good things must come to an end'
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz of "This is Us" discussed how the series is coming to an end and their experience on the family drama while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Anthony Anderson says 'Black-ish' is 'appointment television' for the Obamas
TV // 3 hours ago
Anthony Anderson says 'Black-ish' is 'appointment television' for the Obamas
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Anthony Anderson discussed how Michelle Obama will be guest-starring on "Black-ish" and how the Obamas are fans of the show while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar reunites with Paul Heyman
TV // 4 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar reunites with Paul Heyman
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was reunited with his longtime advocate Paul Heyman on WWE "Raw."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 4: Barbara Rush, Dafne Keen
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 4: Barbara Rush, Dafne Keen
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Actor Barbara Rush turns 95 and actor Dafne Keen turns 17, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 4.
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
TV // 12 hours ago
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" continues on HBO Max in the same vein as "The Suicide Squad." The action is lesser, but the raunchy comedy and musical aesthetic remain strong.
'Snowpiercer' trailer reveals warming Earth
TV // 21 hours ago
'Snowpiercer' trailer reveals warming Earth
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- TNT released a full trailer for "Snowpiercer" Season 3 Monday. The longer trailer shows glimpses of warm spots on the Earth and how Asha (Archie Panjabi) has survived for eight years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Whoopi Goldberg absent from 'The View' after testing positive for COVID-19
Whoopi Goldberg absent from 'The View' after testing positive for COVID-19
Madonna, son Rocco take a stroll in new photo
Madonna, son Rocco take a stroll in new photo
Kendall Jenner gets close to Devin Booker in new photo: 'My weekend'
Kendall Jenner gets close to Devin Booker in new photo: 'My weekend'
Sophia Bush calls 'One Tree Hill' an 'incredible driving force' in her career
Sophia Bush calls 'One Tree Hill' an 'incredible driving force' in her career
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement