1/5

"Love Island UK" host Laura Whitmore arrives at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain, on November 4, 2018. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Season 8 of Love Island UK will start streaming on Hulu on June 21. The season originally premiered on ITV2 and ITV Hub on June 6. On the reality series, 10 singles are brought to a villa on a remote island in Mallorca to pair up and find love. The new couples face a number of challenges throughout the season, including tempting new arrivals and the possibility of being voted off. The winning couple receives £50,000. Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Millie Court and Liam Reardon were crowned the winners of Love Island UK Season 7.

Advertisement

The UK show, hosted by Laura Whitmore and narrated by her husband, Iain Stirling, has several spinoffs, including a U.S. version and an Australian version.

Season 4 of Love Island USA, hosted by Arielle Vandenberg and narrated by Matthew Hoffman, will premiere on Peacock on July 19.