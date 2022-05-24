Trending
May 24, 2022 / 11:57 AM

'Love Island' Season 8 coming to ITV2 in June

By Annie Martin
1/3
Laura Whitmore hosts the British dating reality series "Love Island." File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Love Island will return for an eighth season in June.

ITV said Tuesday that Season 8 of the British dating reality series will premiere June 6 on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

"Here's your first hot date of the summer #LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June," the network tweeted.

Love Island features a group of singles, known as Islanders, who live together at a remote villa in Mallorca. Contestants must couple up with another Islander in order to remain in the competition.

The series is hosted by Laura Whitmore and narrated by Iain Stirling.

Stirling recently told OK magazine that Season 8 will be the show's sexiest yet.

Love Island has inspired several spinoffs, including a U.S. version of the show that aired its third season on CBS in 2021. In February, the U.S. series was renewed for Seasons 4 and 5, which will stream on Peacock.

