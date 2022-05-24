'Love Island' Season 8 coming to ITV2 in June

1/3

Laura Whitmore hosts the British dating reality series "Love Island." File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Love Island will return for an eighth season in June. ITV said Tuesday that Season 8 of the British dating reality series will premiere June 6 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Advertisement

"Here's your first hot date of the summer #LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June," the network tweeted.

Here's your first hot date of the summer ❤️‍ #LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on @itv2 and @itvhub! pic.twitter.com/ev7F1Vw3xk— The OGs of love (@LoveIsland) May 24, 2022

Love Island features a group of singles, known as Islanders, who live together at a remote villa in Mallorca. Contestants must couple up with another Islander in order to remain in the competition.

The series is hosted by Laura Whitmore and narrated by Iain Stirling.

Stirling recently told OK magazine that Season 8 will be the show's sexiest yet.

Love Island has inspired several spinoffs, including a U.S. version of the show that aired its third season on CBS in 2021. In February, the U.S. series was renewed for Seasons 4 and 5, which will stream on Peacock.