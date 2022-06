1/5

Leah Remini will be a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance." File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Fox announced Leah Remini will join So You Think You Can Dance as a judge on Friday. Remini's first episode will be Wednesday. "I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers," Remini said in a statement. "I can't wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!" Advertisement

Wednesday will mark the 300th episode of the show. The Top 12 Dancers will advance to the SYTYCD Studio.

Remini fills a vacancy left by Matthew Morrison. Morrison stepped down from the show after filming 12 episodes of the season.

Morrison originally cited a failure to follow production protocols as the reason for his departure. Later, a source told People that Morrison flirted with a contestant via social media.

Morrison responded to that allegation on Instagram. Morrison confirmed he asked for the contestant's phone number, but said his intention was to help her get work as a choreographer.

Remini starred on the shows The King of Queens and Kevin Can Wait. She has co-hosted The Talk and appeared on the docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath which she also produced.