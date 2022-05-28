Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 28, 2022 / 8:20 AM

'Glee' alum Matthew Morrison exits 'So You Think You Can Dance'

By Karen Butler
1/5
'Glee' alum Matthew Morrison exits 'So You Think You Can Dance'
Matthew Morrison has quit Season 17 of "So You Think You Can Dance." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Glee and American Horror Story alum Matthew Morrison has announced he will not judge the competition series So You Think You Can Dance as planned.

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show," Morrison said in a statement to Deadline on Friday.

Advertisement

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," he added. "I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

Variety, which also confirmed Morrison's exit from Season 17, said details about the exact nature of the protocols he violated have not been made public.

He is expected to be seen in four more episodes that have already been taped.

Representatives for FOX told Us Weekly Friday the network "will soon announce a new judge to the series for the next wave of the competition starting on June 15th featuring the Top 12 performing for America's vote."

Advertisement

Morrison was announced as a new judge on the show in April. The panel also includes JoJo Siwa and Twitch.

Morrison, Siwa and Twitch replaced last season's outgoing judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson.

Cat Deeley returned as host.

Read More

Jeremy Renner to play reporter who broke OxyContin addiction story Hugh Bonneville: Robert has 'existential crisis' in latest 'Downton' drama Thomas Jane: Traumatized 'Troppo' sleuths need a win in Season 1 'Doctor Strange' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend

Latest Headlines

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2 to premiere in August
TV // 20 hours ago
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2 to premiere in August
May 27 (UPI) -- "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," a prequel and spinoff to "Power" starring Patina Miller and MeKai Curtis, will return for a second season on Starz.
'The Good Fight': Paramount+ series to end with Season 6
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Good Fight': Paramount+ series to end with Season 6
May 27 (UPI) -- "The Good Fight," a legal drama and spinoff of "The Good Wife" starring Christine Baranski, will conclude with a sixth and final season.
'Stranger Things' stars rap series recap on 'The Tonight Show'
TV // 21 hours ago
'Stranger Things' stars rap series recap on 'The Tonight Show'
May 27 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson appeared on "The Tonight Show" ahead of the Season 4 premiere.
'True Detective': Jodie Foster to star in Season 4
TV // 22 hours ago
'True Detective': Jodie Foster to star in Season 4
May 27 (UPI) -- Jodie Foster will play a detective in "True Detective: Night Country," the fourth season of the HBO crime drama.
Anthony Anderson not coming back for 'Law & Order' Season 22
TV // 1 day ago
Anthony Anderson not coming back for 'Law & Order' Season 22
May 27 (UPI) -- Anthony Anderson will not be returning to NBC's "Law & Order" for Season 22.
Jude Law to star in new 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' series on Disney+
TV // 1 day ago
Jude Law to star in new 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' series on Disney+
May 26 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm on Thursday officially announced "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," a new Disney+ original series that will launch in 2023 and star Oscar-nominated actor Jude Law.
Warwick Davis casts spells amid epic sword fights in 'Willow' Disney+ series
TV // 1 day ago
Warwick Davis casts spells amid epic sword fights in 'Willow' Disney+ series
May 26 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the first trailer for the "Willow" streaming series on Thursday. Warwick Davis returns to the fantasy world created by George Lucas.
Diego Luna joins 'Star Wars' rebellion in 'Andor'
TV // 1 day ago
Diego Luna joins 'Star Wars' rebellion in 'Andor'
May 26 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the first trailer for "Andor" on Thursday. Diego Luna reprises his "Rogue One" role in the "Star Wars" series.
'Horizon Zero Dawn' series in the works at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'Horizon Zero Dawn' series in the works at Netflix
May 26 (UPI) -- Sony confirmed that PlayStation video games "Horizon Zero Dawn," "Gran Turismo" and "God of War" will be adapted as TV series.
Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
TV // 1 day ago
Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
May 26 (UPI) -- Maryanne Oketch, a 24-year-old seminary student from Ontario, was crowned the winner of Survivor Season 42.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'True Detective': Jodie Foster to star in Season 4
'True Detective': Jodie Foster to star in Season 4
Ray Liotta: 7 great movie and TV roles
Ray Liotta: 7 great movie and TV roles
Anthony Anderson not coming back for 'Law & Order' Season 22
Anthony Anderson not coming back for 'Law & Order' Season 22
Seventeen release new album, 'Hot' music video
Seventeen release new album, 'Hot' music video
Alec Baldwin mourns death of mom Carol: She 'taught me about second acts'
Alec Baldwin mourns death of mom Carol: She 'taught me about second acts'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement