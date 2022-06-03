Trending
Entertainment News
June 3, 2022

Matthew Morrison hits back at 'Dance' exit rumors: 'Gossip is toxic'

By Karen Butler
1/5
Matthew Morrison said he did not act inappropriately towards a contestant on "So You Think You Can Dance." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Glee and American Horror Story alum Matthew Morrison has posted a video on Instagram in an attempt to clarify why he has exited So You Think You Can Dance.

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," Morrison said earlier this week when he announced he was leaving Season 17 of the show.

"I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

People.com later cited an unnamed source as saying Morrison was fired "after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant."

"They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," the source said. "She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation."

But Morrison denied the report in an Instagram video, which has gotten more than 45,000 "likes" since it was posted Thursday.

"It's really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide," Morrison said.

He then read what he said was the only text he sent the dancer: "Hey, it's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things."

Morrison said he sent the message because he was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer.

"It's devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people's lives are being thrown around as click bait. I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic and it is destroying our society, and we need to do better," he added.

Morrison disabled the comments section on his account.

