May 24, 2022 / 9:41 AM

Sadie Sink teases Max's 'emo phase' in 'Stranger Things' Season 4

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sadie Sink plays Max Mayfield on the Netflix series "Stranger Things." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Sadie Sink says her Stranger Things character will have an "emo phase" in Season 4.

The 20-year-old actress discussed the show's upcoming fourth season during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Sink plays Max Mayfield on Stranger Things, which will return with new episodes Friday on Netflix.

On The Tonight Show, Sink said the season will have a darker and more mature tone.

"I mean, it's darker and scarier than ever," the star said. "The kids are obviously -- we're a lot more mature now, so the show has kind of matured with it, in a way."

"And Max, you know, she's not doing too hot. You're kind of getting to see her in her emo phase a bit," she added. "And I don't want to say that was fun to explore, but it was a nice challenge."

Sink also discussed the new monster Vecna, who was seen in a trailer for Season 4 in April. Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked if it was scary to film with the actor while in costume.

"In the moment, yes, but then, in between takes, he'd be eating a Chick-fil-A sandwich, so. Kind of took the magic away," Sink said.

Netflix released a final trailer for Season 4 on Monday that shows Max (Sink) and her friends fight as a team.

Season 4 will be split into two volumes, with Volume 1 to consist of seven episodes and premiere Friday, and Volume 2 to feature nine episodes and debut July 1.

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer brothers, who serve as showrunners and executive producers with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. The series follows a young group of friends as they experience supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind.

