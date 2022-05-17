Trending
May 17, 2022 / 2:08 PM

Jesse Palmer to host 'Bachelor in Paradise'

By Wade Sheridan
Jesse Palmer will be hosting "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 8. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Jesse Palmer has been selected as the host of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, which will air this fall.

The official Twitter account for the series made the announcement on Tuesday.

Palmer will be joined by former Bachelorette Season 12 contestant Wells Adams, who will be serving as the bartender and beach therapist.

"It's a shore thing! #BachelorInParadise is headed back to the beach this fall with host @JessePalmerTV and bartender @wellsadams!" the Twitter account said.

ABC has not announced a premiere date for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The Bachelorette Season 19, which will be headlined by both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, will premiere on July 11.

Palmer also hosted The Bachelor Season 26 featuring Clayton Echard following the departure of Chris Harrison. He will also be hosting The Bachelorette Season 19.

Palmer previously led The Bachelor Season 5.

