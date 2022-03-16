Watch Live
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses joint session of U.S. Congress to urge help fighting Russia
Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 16, 2022 / 7:49 AM

Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia to lead 'Bachelorette' S19

By Wade Sheridan

March 16 (UPI) -- Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will both headline The Bachelorette Season 19, ABC has announced, following the finale of The Bachelor Season 26.

Windey and Recchia were announced as the leads after the they were both turned down by Bachelor Clayton Echard on Tuesday during the finale.

Advertisement

Echard then became the first Bachelor in the show's history to be rejected at his final rose ceremony after Susie Evans decided to leave him behind. Evans returned, however, and reunited with Echard in front of the live audience where the pair confirmed that they were dating.

The Bachelorette Season 19 is set to launch on July 11.

Jesse Palmer, who hosted The Bachelor Season 26, will return as the host.

Windey and Recchia will be the first co-leads on The Bachelorette. The show, in 2015, had contestants choose between Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson with Bristowe winning.

The Bachelorette Season 16 first started with Clare Crawley, but switched to Tayshia Adams after Crawley fell in love early in the season.

Advertisement

Read More

Colton Underwood thinks 'Bachelor' could do more to support former stars Clayton Echard says 'The Bachelor' taught him about body language What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Amy Schumer: 'Life & Beth' role shows her at most vulnerable
TV // 5 hours ago
Amy Schumer: 'Life & Beth' role shows her at most vulnerable
LOS ANGELES, March 16 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer says her new Hulu series, "Life & Beth," premiering Friday on Hulu, shows her at her most vulnerable.
CBS to air Whitney Houston special featuring never-before-seen footage
TV // 9 hours ago
CBS to air Whitney Houston special featuring never-before-seen footage
March 15 (UPI) -- Entertainment Tonight will release unseen footage of Whitney Houston as part of a new CBS special that will honor her life and legacy, it was announced Tuesday.
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
TV // 11 hours ago
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
March 15 (UPI) -- "The Vampire Diaries" alum Paul Wesley will play Captain James T. Kirk in Season 2 of the Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the streaming service announced.
Barack Obama explores 'Our Great National Parks' in trailer for Netflix series
TV // 21 hours ago
Barack Obama explores 'Our Great National Parks' in trailer for Netflix series
March 15 (UPI) -- "Our Great National Parks," a new docuseries narrated by president Barack Obama, is coming to Netflix in April.
'Halo': Master Chief battles the Covenant in new trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'Halo': Master Chief battles the Covenant in new trailer
March 15 (UPI) -- Master Chief leads the charge against the alien threat known as the Covenant in the latest trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming television adaptation of "Halo."
'Ms. Marvel': Kamala Khan deals with school, gets powers in new trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'Ms. Marvel': Kamala Khan deals with school, gets powers in new trailer
March 15 (UPI) -- Kamala Khan is a Muslim American teenager who gains superpowers in the first trailer for Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel."
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in comedic ad for 'Encanto' pill on 'Kimmel'
TV // 1 day ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in comedic ad for 'Encanto' pill on 'Kimmel'
March 15 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda wants to help fans curb their cravings for "Encanto" music in a new comedic ad that aired on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for Season 2
March 14 (UPI) -- ABC revealed Monday that its hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary" was renewed for a second season.
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
TV // 1 day ago
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
March 14 (UPI) -- Scott Hall, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer who also competed as "Razor Ramon," died Monday after his family took him off life support. He was 63.
'Tokyo Vice' trailer: Ken Watanabe guides Ansel Elgort in new crime drama
TV // 1 day ago
'Tokyo Vice' trailer: Ken Watanabe guides Ansel Elgort in new crime drama
March 14 (UPI) -- "Tokyo Vice," a new series starring Ansel Elgort as journalist Jake Adelstein, is coming to HBO Max in April.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
Sandra Bullock shares 'The Lost City' bloopers on 'The Late Show'
Sandra Bullock shares 'The Lost City' bloopers on 'The Late Show'
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in comedic ad for 'Encanto' pill on 'Kimmel'
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in comedic ad for 'Encanto' pill on 'Kimmel'
'Top Gun: Maverick' set to screen at Cannes Film Festival
'Top Gun: Maverick' set to screen at Cannes Film Festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement