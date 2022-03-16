Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia to lead 'Bachelorette' S19

SPOILER ALERT #TheBachelorette is BACK like we've never seen it before! See you on July 11, Bachelor Nation! pic.twitter.com/5fFqz6vqbg— The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) March 16, 2022

March 16 (UPI) -- Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will both headline The Bachelorette Season 19, ABC has announced, following the finale of The Bachelor Season 26.

Windey and Recchia were announced as the leads after the they were both turned down by Bachelor Clayton Echard on Tuesday during the finale.

Echard then became the first Bachelor in the show's history to be rejected at his final rose ceremony after Susie Evans decided to leave him behind. Evans returned, however, and reunited with Echard in front of the live audience where the pair confirmed that they were dating.

The Bachelorette Season 19 is set to launch on July 11.

Jesse Palmer, who hosted The Bachelor Season 26, will return as the host.

Windey and Recchia will be the first co-leads on The Bachelorette. The show, in 2015, had contestants choose between Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson with Bristowe winning.

The Bachelorette Season 16 first started with Clare Crawley, but switched to Tayshia Adams after Crawley fell in love early in the season.