May 12, 2022 / 12:28 PM

'Bridgerton': Hannah Dodd to play Francesca in Season 3

By Annie Martin

May 12 (UPI) -- Hannah Dodd will take over the role of Francesca Bridgerton in Bridgerton Season 3.

Deadline reported Thursday that Dodd, 26, will replace Ruby Stokes, 21, as Francesca in the new season.

Stokes will now star in the upcoming Netflix series Lockwood & Co., based on the Jonathan Stroud book series.

The actress appeared as Francesca in two episodes of Season 2 and the first three episodes of Season 2.

"I love Francesca, but we lost her midway through Season 2," Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen told TVLine in March. "After exhausting all other options, she unfortunately had to come out due to reasons beyond our control."

Francesca is the sixth of the eight Bridgerton children. The character is described as having a reserved nature fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confounds the fickle ton.

Netflix confirmed Dodd's casting.

"The only thing the Ton loves more than a scandal is a celebration. Do joyously welcome the newest member to the Bridgerton family," the company tweeted.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series, which takes place in Regency-era London. The show stars Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel.

