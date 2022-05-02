Trending
May 2, 2022 / 4:28 PM

Ricky Gervais uses satire in official clip for stand-up special to air on Netflix

By Sommer Brokaw
Ricky Gervais announced on Monday that his second stand-up special on Netflix will air on May 24. File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI. | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Ricky Gervais used satire in an official clip released Monday for his stand-up special, SuperNature, to air on Netflix on May 24.

The satire he used in the clip, making fun of a sexist stereotype that women aren't funny, was part of his "take on the rules of comedy," according to Netflix, and he will also joke about, "spoiling his cats and how super actual nature is," in the stand-up special.

Gervais' first standup comedy special on Netflix, Humanity, where he discussed "aging, becoming spoiled, his perspective on having kids and more," aired in 2018.

The Emmy- and Golden Globe Award winner is known co-creating the original British version of The Office along with Stephen Merchant. Gervais is also known for Derek and Extras.

Gervais also hosted the Golden Globe Awards ceremony several times.

The new stand-up special follows his role as Tony Johnson, a small town newspaper man struggling with grief after the death of his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman) from cancer in the Netflix series, After Life, recently coming to an end with the airing of its third and final season.

