Ricky Gervais standup comedy special to debut on Netflix March 13

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The standup comedy special Ricky Gervais: Humanity is scheduled to debut on Netflix March 13.

The show was filmed at the Apollo Hammersmith in London. Netflix described it as "a scathing special that touches on aging, becoming spoiled, his perspective on having kids and more."

The Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-winner is best known for creating and starring in the British comedy series The Office, Extras and Derek. He has also memorably hosted the Golden Globe Awards ceremony several times.