Home / Entertainment News / TV

Ricky Gervais standup comedy special to debut on Netflix March 13

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 19, 2018 at 7:36 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The standup comedy special Ricky Gervais: Humanity is scheduled to debut on Netflix March 13.

The show was filmed at the Apollo Hammersmith in London. Netflix described it as "a scathing special that touches on aging, becoming spoiled, his perspective on having kids and more."

The Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-winner is best known for creating and starring in the British comedy series The Office, Extras and Derek. He has also memorably hosted the Golden Globe Awards ceremony several times.

Trending Stories
Kodak Black arrested on 7 felony charges Kodak Black arrested on 7 felony charges
'Teen Mom OG' star Catelynn Lowell returns to treatment center 'Teen Mom OG' star Catelynn Lowell returns to treatment center
Anna Paquin: It was tough to be a 'semi-perky mommy' while working on 'Bellevue' Anna Paquin: It was tough to be a 'semi-perky mommy' while working on 'Bellevue'
Dolly Parton enters Guinness World Records for longest streak of Top 20 hits Dolly Parton enters Guinness World Records for longest streak of Top 20 hits
Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Dolly Parton, Katey Sagal Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Dolly Parton, Katey Sagal
Loading...