April 7, 2022 / 1:19 PM

Andre Holland in talks for Black Panther series at Apple TV+

By Annie Martin
Andre Holland in talks for Black Panther series at Apple TV+
André Holland is in talks to play Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton in "The Big Cigar." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- André Holland is in talks to star in the Apple TV+ series The Big Cigar.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that Holland is in discussions to play Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton in the new series.

The Big Cigar is based on the Playboy article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman, which explores how Newton relied on his best friend, Easy Rider producer Bert Schneider, to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba while being pursued into exile by the FBI.

The new series is written by Jim Hecht (Winning Time), with Don Cheadle to direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Bearman will also serve as an executive producer.

The Big Cigar is produced by Warner Bros. Television and features Janine Sherman Barrois as showrunner and executive producer.

Holland is known for starring in the 2016 film Moonlight. He also had roles in the TV series The Knick, American Horror Story: Roanoke and Castle Rock.

