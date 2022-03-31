Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 31, 2022 / 10:05 AM

'Strictly Come Dancing': BBC announces pros for Season 20

By Annie Martin

March 31 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced the lineup of professional dancers for Strictly Come Dancing Season 20.

The network said in a press release Thursday that 16 pros will take part in the new season.

Advertisement

Cameron Lombard will join Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Lombard joined Strictly Come Dancing in Season 19 but was not partnered with a celebrity. The South African dancer, 21, is the youngest professional dancer to appear on the show.

"We could not be more proud of the Strictly professional dancers and we are so happy to have so many returning for 2022. The world-class skill and extraordinary care they bring to everything they do, from working with their celebrity partners to choreographing and performing remarkable and unforgettable routines, never ceases to amaze us," executive producer Sarah James said.

"They really are the best in the business and we can't wait to see what they bring to the Strictly ballroom for our twentieth fabulous series," she added.

On Monday, professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec announced his exit from Strictly Come Dancing after nine seasons. Strictly pro Oti Mabuse left the show in February after seven seasons.

Advertisement

Read More

Aljaz Skorjanec exits 'Strictly Come Dancing' after 9 seasons Shawn Mendes struggles to let go in new song 'When You're Gone' Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Norman Reedus, Greg Nicotero mark the end of filming 'The Walking Dead'
TV // 4 hours ago
Norman Reedus, Greg Nicotero mark the end of filming 'The Walking Dead'
March 31 (UPI) -- Actor Norman Reedus and director Greg Nicotero marked the end of filming the 11th and final season of "The Walking Dead" with an emotional Instagram video.
Model Christie Brinkley eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 5 hours ago
Model Christie Brinkley eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
March 31 (UPI) -- Supermodel Christie Brinkley was the latest celebrity eliminated from the Fox series, "The Masked Singer," on Wednesday.
Sarah Lancashire created 'parallel voice' to Julia Child
TV // 8 hours ago
Sarah Lancashire created 'parallel voice' to Julia Child
LOS ANGELES, March 31 (UPI) -- Sarah Lancashire and David Hyde Pierce discuss playing chef Julia and her husband Paul Child in the HBO Max series "Julia."
'Bridgerton' prequel 'Queen Charlotte' announces cast
TV // 18 hours ago
'Bridgerton' prequel 'Queen Charlotte' announces cast
March 30 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the cast of "Queen Charlotte," a "Bridgerton" prequel, on Wednesday.
'House of the Dragon' coming to HBO in August
TV // 23 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' coming to HBO in August
March 30 (UPI) -- HBO shared a premiere date and photos for the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon."
'Elite' trailer teases 'excess,' 'rebellion' in Season 5
TV // 23 hours ago
'Elite' trailer teases 'excess,' 'rebellion' in Season 5
March 30 (UPI) -- "Elite," a Spanish teen drama starring Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso and Claudia Salas, will return for a fifth season on Netflix.
Season 3 of 'Skinwalker Ranch' to debut on History May 3
TV // 1 day ago
Season 3 of 'Skinwalker Ranch' to debut on History May 3
March 30 (UPI) -- Season 3 of History Channel's docu-series, "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch," is set to debut on May 3.
Elliot Page's 'Umbrella Academy' character will come out as transgender
TV // 1 day ago
Elliot Page's 'Umbrella Academy' character will come out as transgender
March 30 (UPI) -- Elliot Page's character Vanya Hargreeves will come out as transgender in Season 3 of Netflix's superhero series, "The Umbrella Academy."
HBO Max working on 'IT' prequel series
TV // 1 day ago
HBO Max working on 'IT' prequel series
March 30 (UPI) -- HBO Max is working on a prequel series to the "IT" horror franchise.
Joel Edgerton to star in 'Dark Matter' for Apple TV+
TV // 1 day ago
Joel Edgerton to star in 'Dark Matter' for Apple TV+
March 30 (UPI) -- Joel Edgerton has signed on to star in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Blake Crouch's sci-fi novel, "Dark Matter."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock
Chris Rock 'still processing' Will Smith slap, performs standup in Boston
Chris Rock 'still processing' Will Smith slap, performs standup in Boston
Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis
Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain cancer at 33
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain cancer at 33
Sandra Bullock takes 'The Colbert Questionert' on 'The Late Show'
Sandra Bullock takes 'The Colbert Questionert' on 'The Late Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement