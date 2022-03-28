Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 28, 2022 / 9:47 AM

Aljaz Skorjanec exits 'Strictly Come Dancing' after 9 seasons

By Annie Martin

March 28 (UPI) -- Aljaž Škorjanec is saying goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing.

The 32-year-old Slovenian professional dancer announced his departure from the BBC dance competition series Monday after nine seasons.

Advertisement

"A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last. The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years," Škorjanec wrote on Instagram.

"Being a part of a group of professionals that inspire and push you to be better every step of the way is humbling and I will carry that inspiration with me forever," he said.

Škorjanec joined Strictly Come Dancing in Season 11 and was last partnered with entrepreneur Sara Davies in Season 19.

The BBC confirmed Škorjanec's exit in a statement Monday.

"We are so sad to be saying goodbye to Aljaž after almost a decade as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing," producers said. "Since lifting the glitterball with Abbey Clancy in his debut series he has become a firm favorite with viewers across the country."

Advertisement

"During his nine series he has provided us with some unforgettable moments on the show through his incredible choreography, passion for dance and heart of gold. He will be missed by his Strictly family, both on and off the dancefloor, and we wish him only the very best as he embarks on the next chapter."

News of Škorjanec's exit follows Oti Mabuse's departure from Strictly Come Dancing in February.

Strictly Come Dancing Season 20 will premiere on BBC One in 2022.

Read More

Oti Mabuse exits 'Strictly Come Dancing': 'Never easy to say goodbye' 'The Full Monty' cast to return for Disney+ series Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history with win for 'West Side Story' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Full Monty' cast to return for Disney+ series
TV // 27 minutes ago
'The Full Monty' cast to return for Disney+ series
March 28 (UPI) -- Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp and other "Full Monty" stars will reunite for a new Disney+ series.
'The Kardashians': An engagement, drama take center stage in new teaser
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Kardashians': An engagement, drama take center stage in new teaser
March 28 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker and relationship drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is explored in the new teaser trailer for Hulu's "The Kardashians."
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
TV // 10 hours ago
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
March 27 (UPI) -- Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in "King Richard" on Sunday, moments after appearing to hit Chris Rock in the face.
'90 Day Fiancé' couple Elizabeth Potthast, Andrei Castravet expecting second baby
TV // 2 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' couple Elizabeth Potthast, Andrei Castravet expecting second baby
March 25 (UPI) -- "90 Day Fiancé" stars Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are expecting their second child together, the couple announced Friday.
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 coming in June
TV // 2 days ago
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 coming in June
March 25 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building," a mystery-comedy series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, will return to Hulu in June.
James Bond-inspired competition series coming to Amazon Prime Video
TV // 2 days ago
James Bond-inspired competition series coming to Amazon Prime Video
March 25 (UPI) -- "007's Road to a Million," a competition series from James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, is in the works at Amazon Prime Video.
Cardi B to guest star on 'Baby Shark's Big Show!'
TV // 3 days ago
Cardi B to guest star on 'Baby Shark's Big Show!'
March 25 (UPI) -- Cardi B, Offset and their daughter, Kulture, will voice characters in an episode of "Baby Sharks' Big Show!" in April.
Ethan Hawke says Oscar Isaac recruited him for 'Moon Knight' role
TV // 3 days ago
Ethan Hawke says Oscar Isaac recruited him for 'Moon Knight' role
March 25 (UPI) -- Ethan Hawke described how Oscar Isaac recruited him to star as the villain in Marvel's "Moon Knight" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Creator assures fans 'Bridgerton' S2 has 'more steam, more scandal, more sex'
TV // 3 days ago
Creator assures fans 'Bridgerton' S2 has 'more steam, more scandal, more sex'
NEW YORK, March 25 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Bridgerton" might not focus on super-couple Daphne and Simon, but series creator Chris Van Dusen promises it retains much of what initially drew viewers to the British costume drama in the first place.
Time Studios, Roc Nation partner to produce Megan Thee Stallion docuseries
TV // 3 days ago
Time Studios, Roc Nation partner to produce Megan Thee Stallion docuseries
March 24 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be the subject of a multipart documentary series produced by Time Studios and her management company, Roc Nation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Stars react to Will Smith's Oscar slap: 'Sometimes human emotions happen'
Stars react to Will Smith's Oscar slap: 'Sometimes human emotions happen'
Country music star, police officer Jeff Carson dead at 58
Country music star, police officer Jeff Carson dead at 58
Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London
Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London
'CODA,' 'Dune' win big at the Oscars
'CODA,' 'Dune' win big at the Oscars
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement