'The Full Monty' cast to return for Disney+ series

March 28 (UPI) -- The cast of The Full Monty will return for a new series at Disney+. The limited series is based on the 1997 movie The Full Monty, which was written by Simon Beaufoy and directed by Peter Cattaneo. Advertisement

The Full Monty is a British comedy that follows a group of unemployed steel workers as they become amateur strippers. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Beaufoy and producer Uberto Pasolini will reunite with original cast members Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, William Snape and Tom Wilkinson on the Disney+ series.

In addition, the show will feature new cast members as the children and grandchildren of the returning characters.

The Full Monty series will follow the original cast as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society's crumbling heathcare, education and employment sectors, and explore how communal effort can still triumph over adversity.

"We're chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again -- now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on -- to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on," Beaufoy said.

The Disney+ series will consist of eight episodes and premiere on Disney+ and Hulu. Production on the show is underway in the United Kingdom.