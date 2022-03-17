Trending
March 17, 2022

'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie give set tour in new video

By Annie Martin

March 17 (UPI) -- Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie are giving a behind-the-scenes look at the show's sets.

Coughlan and Jessie, who play Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton on the Netflix series, give a tour of the Season 2 sets in a video released Wednesday.

Coughlan and Jessie highlighted Will's Club, the gentlemen's club owned by boxer Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe), which Coughlan said is "based on a Las Vegas nightclub."

The pair also showed off Spoonlicker's, or Gunther's Tea Shop, and The Modiste, the clothing boutique owned and operated by Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale). Coughlan said Madame Delacroix plays a "huge" role in Season 2.

"We can't say too much, but I think people will be shocked by Madame Delacroix in Season 2," Jessie added.

Coughlan and Jessie ended their tour by showing Lady Danbury's (Adjoa Andoh) drawing room.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series of the same name. Season 2 is based on Quinn's book The Viscount Who Loved Me, which centers on Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) search for a wife.

Netflix released a trailer for Season 2 this month that teases a romance between Anthony (Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Season 2 will premiere March 25.

Andrew Garfield on returning to 'Spider-Man': 'I would follow Tobey anywhere'
TV // 2 hours ago
Andrew Garfield on returning to 'Spider-Man': 'I would follow Tobey anywhere'
March 17 (UPI) -- Andrew Garfield discussed his decision to star in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Amanda Warren joins CBS police drama 'East New York' in lead role
TV // 3 hours ago
Amanda Warren joins CBS police drama 'East New York' in lead role
March 17 (UPI) -- Amanda Warren is set to star in CBS' new police drama pilot East New York in the lead role.
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
TV // 11 hours ago
Norman Reedus suffers concussion after accident on 'Walking Dead' set
March 16 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus is recovering after suffering a head injury on the set of the hit AMC zombie series.
Volodymyr Zelensky show 'Servant of the People' returns to Netflix
TV // 19 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelensky show 'Servant of the People' returns to Netflix
March 16 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday that "Servant of the People" is available again on the streaming service. The show starred Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a teacher elected to office.
Vanessa Bayer fakes cancer in 'I Love That For You'
TV // 21 hours ago
Vanessa Bayer fakes cancer in 'I Love That For You'
March 16 (UPI) -- Showtime released the trailer for "I Love That For You" on Wednesday. Vanessa Bayer co-created and stars on the show as a woman who pretends to have cancer to keep her job at a home shopping network.
Alexandra Daddario joins 'Mayfair Witches' series at AMC
TV // 21 hours ago
Alexandra Daddario joins 'Mayfair Witches' series at AMC
March 16 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" actress Alexandra Daddario will star in "Mayfair Witches," a new series based on Anne Rice's "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series.
Disney Animation artists teach fans how to draw in 'Sketchbook' trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
Disney Animation artists teach fans how to draw in 'Sketchbook' trailer
March 16 (UPI) -- Disney Animation artists show fans how to draw popular Disney characters and discuss their careers in the first trailer for "Sketchbook."
Jack Black to return as Po in 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' series
TV // 22 hours ago
Jack Black to return as Po in 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' series
March 16 (UPI) -- Jack Black will voice Po in a new "Kung Fu Panda" animated series heading to Netflix.
'The Essex Serpent': Tom Hiddleston, Claire Danes walk beach in photo for Apple TV+ series
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Essex Serpent': Tom Hiddleston, Claire Danes walk beach in photo for Apple TV+ series
March 16 (UPI) -- "The Essex Serpent," a new period drama starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, is coming to Apple TV+ in May.
'The Pentaverate': Mike Myers comedy coming to Netflix in May
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Pentaverate': Mike Myers comedy coming to Netflix in May
March 16 (UPI) -- "The Pentaverate" is a new comedy series featuring Mike Myers, Jeremy Irons, Jennifer Saunders, Ken Jeong and Keegan-Michael Key.
